Nissan: Tipping point: 70% of European drivers would consider an electric vehicle as their next car

When asked if they would consider buying an electric vehicle as their next car, 70%1 of European drivers say they would. The most popular reason for drivers considering the change is the environmental benefits offered by a zero-emissions vehicle (49%1).

The pan-European survey is Nissan’s most comprehensive investigation into the driving habits and charging experience of EV drivers to date. Dispelling many of the myths currently preventing drivers from making the switch, the research demonstrates there are good reasons to change to an EV.

In order to understand what motivates or prevents drivers to switch to electric mobility, Nissan surveyed 7,000 motorists across Europe, split evenly between EV and ICE (internal combustion engine) motorists. The pan-European survey1 is Nissan’s most comprehensive investigation into the driving habits of EV drivers to date.

Initial findings released today, uncovered that EV driver satisfaction is promisingly high, with 89%1 of EV drivers saying the switch to EV was the right decision. 74%1 feel more relaxed and 77%1 find it smoother to drive than an ICE vehicle.

With 97%1 of EV drivers finding the transition from ICE to EV “as expected” or “easier”, it portrays a promising prospect for those willing to embark on their electrification journey.

Furthermore, the majority (70%1) of motorists admit the range autonomy of their EV is better than expected before purchase. This counteracts the 58%1 of ICE owners who are not considering an EV because they believe they offer low driving range and demonstrates the reality that owning an electric vehicle is highly positive.

“With this new research, we’re seeing first-hand that European drivers are embracing electrification. Just as they are continuing to explore what electric vehicles have to offer, we are committed to showing them the vast benefits of electric mobility and how easy actually it is to make the switch,” said Arnaud Charpentier, Region Vice President, Product Strategy and Pricing, Nissan AMIEO.

“From low running costs to surprising performance, electric cars like the Nissan LEAF have transformed the everyday driving experience for the better”

Despite a contrast emerging among the EV motorists and ICE drivers, the importance of sustainability remains clear across the board – nearly 85%1 of all drivers surveyed place value on being environmentally friendly.

The power of switching

The survey portrays electric driving as enjoyable and desirable; 89%1 of European EV drivers are happy with their experience and 78%1 agree it is better than expected.

In addition, over one third (34%1) of EV drivers made the decision to switch thanks to the advanced technology offering in electric cars, demonstrating the key role these features play in enhancing enjoyment behind the wheel.

Almost one third (31%1) of ICE drivers considering an EV also confirm the advanced technology is tempting them to convert, making its role in the electric revolution more prominent than ever.

Climate control

Research found nearly half (49%1) of ICE drivers are considering the switch as electric vehicles are environmentally friendly, with 40%1 of EV drivers having switched for the same reason. 33%1 of EV drivers made the decision due to the zero-emissions nature of electric vehicles, further highlighting the importance of eco-friendly mobility.

And with good results, as over the past decade Nissan LEAF owners have prevented more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere globally.

To further demonstrate Nissan’s commitment to address climate challenges, the company recently unveiled its path to become carbon neutral by 2050 across products and operations. For Europe, electrified vehicles will represent about half of the sales by the end of FY23 and expanding renewable energy generation at its Sunderland plant to account for 20% of its energy needs – enough to build every single zero-emission Nissan LEAF sold in Europe.

Fuel saving

The prospect of low running costs is tempting 31%1 of ICE drivers who are considering the switch to an EV. Reassuringly, after having made the switch 83%1 of EV drivers admit their EV has lower running costs than expected.

To allow all drivers, including ICE drivers, the potential savings of switching to electric, Nissan is launching a new online fuel saving calculator , for customers to calculate how much switching to a LEAF could save them over time. By selecting the relevant powertrain, price of fuel and electricity you can simulate the potential savings of switching to a fully EV.

My Life with a Nissan LEAF series

With many motorists open to taking the first step towards electrified driving, Nissan wanted to spotlight LEAF owners, providing the opportunity for them to share first-hand the many benefits of EV driving. Launching a collection of testimonials, the My Life with a Nissan LEAF video series highlights unique owners’ stories which underscore the electric mobility benefits.

As every owner has helped shape the Nissan LEAF story, LEAF has become a part of the family for owners across the world. Quentin Lemaire from France bought a Nissan LEAF to carry on with his eco-conscious mind-set after requiring a more suitable way of transportation when a new member joined the family; Shannon Monroe in the USA, meanwhile, welcomed his LEAF at the very beginning of its journey in 2010 – 125,000 EV miles later, their LEAF admiration transcends generations and continues to this day.

A testament to its versatility and intuitive driving experience, LEAF has also become a trusty professional companion. For Fabien Verbrugghe, an Uber Green Driver from France, LEAF’s silent but highly responsive powertrain offers his customers comfort and safety in equal measure, while ensuring a low running cost for him, making the LEAF the best business ally. Having won a LEAF trial in a competition, Neil Swanson in Scotland then purchased the LEAF and never looked back, depending on the advanced EV for work and leisure throughout 84,000 miles of clean-air driving.

“Our 500,000 LEAF owners are some of the most loyal customers worldwide. By shining a spotlight on our owners’ unique and positive experience of EV ownership, we enhance our commitment to sharing the benefits of electric mobility and showing what enjoyable and rewarding it is,” said Arnaud Charpentier.

Research

1 OnePoll surveyed 7000 respondents from the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Italy and the Nordics (Norway, Sweden and Denmark) from 29th January 2021 to 23rd February 2021. The survey was conducted online using panel members who are credited to participate in surveys. Respondents who drive EV or ICE vehicles were targeted using screening questions and profile data in order to ensure the correct demographic was achieved. Specific quotas were set to ensure market representation.

