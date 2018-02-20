Till Oberwörder named as new Head of Daimler Buses

Till Oberwörder (47) has been named as the new Head of Daimler Buses and Chief Executive of EvoBus GmbH as of April 1, 2018. He succeeds to Hartmut Schick (56), who will take over responsibility for Daimler Trucks Asia on the same date, as previously announced. With Hartmut Schick, an extremely successful and experienced executive is taking over responsibility for our truck business in Asia. In line with the Group‑wide initiative for the further development of the corporate culture (“Leadership 2020”), the vacant position was posted in the context of the internal application procedure.

“Daimler Buses division is in the best hands with Till Oberwörder. In recent years, he has successfully demonstrated his profound knowledge and international experience in three commercial vehicles divisions – Mercedes‑Benz Vans, Daimler Trucks and Daimler Buses. We were able to select from a good number of extremely well‑qualified candidates, which demonstrates the strength of the management team of Daimler Trucks & Buses and the attractiveness of our international bus business,” stated Martin Daum, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Trucks & Buses.

Till Oberwörder has been Head of Marketing, Sales and Services Mercedes‑Benz Trucks since July 1, 2015. In this position, he is responsible for the worldwide sales and services activities of Mercedes‑Benz Trucks. Till Oberwörder was previously active at the Daimler Buses division as Head of Sales at EvoBus GmbH from 2012 until 2015. In that position, he was responsible for – among other things – the dual‑brand strategy of Setra and Mercedes‑Benz, and together with his team, he made a significant contribution to further developing the international market position of Daimler Buses. Before that, he was in charge of sales and market management at Mercedes‑Benz Vans, where he successfully reorganized worldwide van sales. From 2006 until 2011, Till Oberwörder was the chief executive of Mercedes‑Benz Ceská republika in the Czech Republic.

The successor to Till Oberwörder as Head of Marketing, Sales and Services Mercedes‑Benz Trucks will be announced at a later date.

