TIGGO 7 test drive in 7 Iran cities, exploring Persian civilization

In mid to late June, the one-month-lasting TIGGO 7 media test drive was held in Iran. As the second station of TIGGO 7 global media test drive following its first Oriental Civilization – China station in April, the Iran activity attracted more than 30 mainstream Iranian automobile media. In seven major cities in Iran, namely, Tehran, Babol, Isfahan, Shiraz, Kerman, Mashhad and Tabriz, TIGGO 7 drove on various road conditions on city roads, highways and mountainous roads to testify its extreme quality and bring brand-new fashion and dynamics into the ancient Persian civilization.

Iran is the birthplace of Persian civilization. Seven Iran cities were on the routes for the test drive. These cities, including the ancient capital city Isfahan with a history of more than 2,500 years, Kerman, which came into being as a city in the 3rd century, and Shiraz known as the home to rose, nightingale and poets, have experienced centuries of development and are still emitting the dense Persian atmosphere. Starting from Tehran, the Medias drove TIGGO 7 to explore Persian civilization while testing the strong performance of TIGGO 7 in power, control and safety, experiencing the attractive scenery and Persian cultural legacies along the route, and enjoying the most fascinating journey that combines modern technologies and ancient civilization.

Attractive Appearance and Interior Design

Just like the splendid history of Persian Empire, in which the conquering power comes from both internal and external forces, TIGGO 7 also offers the surprising appearance and interior designs. Taking prospective aesthetics and personalized design, the vehicle takes H.D.S. hydra dynamic design, which features streamline and sporty appearance. Its interior trimmings adopt 3-spoke leather steering wheel with multiple functions, the large-size touch screen, the floating console and light-luxury decorations, which produce the sense of luxury and quality.

Extreme Control Ensures Pleasure of Driving

As an important factor that measures the comprehensive quality, TIGGO 7’s strong power, wonderful chassis performance and precise control are well performed in various road conditions, receiving unanimous recognition from media in the test drive. Starting with Tehran and driving on city roads and highways, TIGGO 7 expresses the strong power and stable control. It adopts the front McPherson + rear four-link-type four-wheel independent suspension structure to produce the smooth control and stable driving. The efficient powertriain ensures the wonderful driving performance at high speed and overtaking is quite easy even at more than 100KM/hour. As the gas pedal deepens and rotating speed rises, TIGGO 7 makes perfect overtaking. Besides, the wonderful vehicle impermeability and intelligent AC provide drivers and passengers with tranquil interior environment while insulating the outdoor hot air, thus ensuring the comfortable experience with constant temperature.

After driving on city roads and highways, TIGGO 7 challenged the more complex road conditions in Tehran. Thanks to the highly-efficient sporty chassis, TIGGO 7 showed no hesitating power. Even more, the enhanced suspension strength improved the road-holding power of tire when changing lanes, overtaking and making turns to ensure solid performance. The off-road type 210mm ground clearance has super-strong trafficability and provides wonderful sense of control on the bumpy mountainous roads.

Five-star Safety Assurance

While having wonderful driving experience, TIGGO 7 C-NCAP five-star safety performance also provides drivers with reliable safety. When making a sudden and sharp turn, BOSCH ESP and ABS system ensures more stable and efficient braking response for the sake of precise turn taking. At the same time, TPMS system, 360° full-image system and other luxury safety configurations ensure safer and more comfortable driving.

By crossing Tehran, TIGGO 7 presents the quality charm and excellent performance, which impress people just like the mysterious and tolerant Persian civilization does. It will continue to take us to explore the Persian civilization that is mysterious, diverse and tolerant. Afterwards, TIGGO 7 will make media test drive in the Middle East and South America, etc. to present the excellent performance of Chery products by taking the cross-country and cross-region extreme challenges.

