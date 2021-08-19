TIER partners with award-winning social enterprise Bikeworks to offer free e-scooter safety training sessions across London

TIER, one of London’s e-scooter operators, has partnered with the award-winning, inclusive cycling social enterprise, Bikeworks, to offer free e-scooter safety training sessions across London. The initiative has been launched to improve public safety and rider confidence, whilst tackling misuse in the capital. The sessions, initially rolled out in Ealing, North Kensington and Hammersmith & … Continued

TIER, one of London’s e-scooter operators, has partnered with the award-winning, inclusive cycling social enterprise, Bikeworks, to offer free e-scooter safety training sessions across London. The initiative has been launched to improve public safety and rider confidence, whilst tackling misuse in the capital.

The sessions, initially rolled out in Ealing, North Kensington and Hammersmith & Fulham are available to all members of the public and will be led by fully qualified instructors trained by Bikeability, the Department for Transports national cycle training provider. Participants will be taught how to safely use an e-scooter on roads and cycle lanes, as well as how to use an array of smart features found on TIER e-scooters and in the TIER app, such as indicator lights, swappable batteries and access to the UK’s first ever e-scooter theory test. Those who undergo training will receive free ride credit from TIER once completed.

These sessions demonstrate TIER’s ongoing commitment to safety, and provide an opportunity for those with private e-scooters, which are illegal for use on public roads, to learn more about the rental scheme on offer across the capital. As part of this, TIER will be encouraging private users to consider trading in their vehicles to be recycled or repurposed through the operator in exchange for a ride credit.

The two-hour training sessions are being held up to twice a day on Saturdays and Sundays throughout August and September, with plans to increase and extend sessions in the near future to other boroughs participating in London’s e-scooter trial, such as Richmond and Lambeth. Users can sign up directly through Bikeworks’ booking page or scan the QR code on one of TIER’s promotional leaflets, which are being distributed at Bikeworks’ headquarters at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and at their local Dr Bike events.

TIER and Bikeworks are also planning to extend sessions to engage local charities and groups to include more Londoners in trying out an e-scooter in a safe environment.

Fred Jones, Regional General Manager for Northern Europe at TIER, said: “E-scooters are an affordable and sustainable way of travelling around the city and these sessions will allow those thinking about riding one to learn and build their confidence in a safe environment, whilst earning free rides on our service.

“We understand that these are relatively new modes of transport for UK cities, so we want to go back to basics and show riders and other members of the public how e-scooters should be used safely. We look forward to working with Bikeworks to expand our training sessions across London in the near future.”

The partnership with Bikeworks follows a raft of new safety measures introduced by TIER to improve London’s e-scooter trials. These include a new dynamic safety pricing model, which means riders aren’t charged when e-scooters are stationary, and a partnership with AI startup Captur to encourage the reporting of e-scooter misuse.

Jim Blakemore, CEO & Co Founder of Bikeworks, said: “Our partnership with TIER is a key opportunity to reshape how people travel in cities like London, beyond reducing emissions. By developing a national standard for e scooter training, as an extension to our Bikeability adult and school cycle training is an important opportunity, enabling us to provide the skills based training for people to ride e scooters safely on the UK’s roads.”

Paul Tuohy, Chief Executive of Campaign for Better Transport, said: “Too many short journeys are made by car, adding to congestion, air pollution and contributing to climate change. Along with walking, cycling and public transport, e-scooters offer a viable alternative and are a great way to help people ditch their cars for those short journeys. This scheme will not only ensure people already riding e-scooters do so safely, it will also help give people who are yet to give them a go the confidence to try them out. We hope to see similar schemes in other trial areas soon.”

TIER is Europe’s largest e-scooter operator, serving over 130 cities across 12 countries, and is renowned for its pioneering approach to safety and unrivalled sustainability credentials. TIER e-scooters come with various industry-leading safety features which minimise the risks to riders and the public, including indicator lights, shock absorbers and the largest front wheel in the market. They also have triple brakes and a double kickstand which see TIER lead the sector when it comes to stopping distance and wind topple tests.

SOURCE: TIER