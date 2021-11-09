TIER Mobility, Europe’s largest micro-mobility operator, gets all charged up with the arrival of 10 New all-electric MAN eTGE Vans

The new all-electric 3.5 tonne MAN eTGE’s, in standard wheelbase format, will be used across the chosen London boroughs by TIER Mobility to assist with the collection and delivery of scooters

TIER Mobility, Europe’s largest micro-mobility operator, has just taken delivery of 10 new all-electric MAN eTGE vans for its London micro-mobility operation. The new fleet will play a key role in supporting TIER in the capital, where it’s currently operating e-scooters as part of the London e-scooter trial in conjunction with Transport for London (TfL) and local councils.

Founded in 2018 and now serving 16 countries and over 160 cities, including Paris, Berlin, Dubai, York and now London, TIER has been operating in the UK since October 2020. With a focus on providing the safest, most equitable and most sustainable mobility solution, TIER was the first micro-mobility operator to go climate-neutral.

The London e-scooter trial, which has the potential to be the biggest tendered e-scooter scheme in Europe, is part of a wider effort to reduce reliance on private cars. The scheme currently covers the boroughs of Canary Wharf, Ealing, Hammersmith & Fulham, Kensington & Chelsea and Richmond.

Maximilian Djacic, Project Manager Operations Vehicles at TIER, said: Londoners have truly embraced TIER e-scooters since we launched in the capital back in June and they are already feeling like a key part of the transport mix.

“With the London trial continuing to scale, we are expanding our operations, and our fleet of MAN eTGE all-electric vans is allowing us to do this in a sustainable and efficient way.

The MAN eTGE is the ideal vehicle for our business. Being 100 per cent electric its credentials fit perfectly with our company ethos, allowing us to service our e-scooter fleet’s needs in an environmentally and carbon natural way.”

The new all-electric 3.5 tonne MAN eTGE’s, in standard wheelbase format, will be used across the chosen London boroughs by TIER Mobility to assist with the collection and delivery of scooters, both post and pre customer hire, ensuring the e-scooter fleet is always available for customer use.

Tailored to meet the requirements of inner-city delivery traffic with a load capacity of 10.7m3 and a range of 65-70 miles, the MAN eTGE van is to the naked eye identical to its diesel powered standard wheelbase (3640mm) sibling.

Driven by an emission free high-performance 100 kW (136 hp) 290 Nm electric motor, the eTGE draws its power from a highly efficient 36kW lithium-ion battery back. The lithium-ion battery pack can be charged in a number of ways, offering operators a wide degree of choice and flexibility. Using an AC wall box (7.2 kW) a full charge to 100 percent is achieved in 5 hours 20 minutes, ideal for overnight charging, a quick DC charge to 80 percent takes as little as 45 minutes, using the Combined Charging System (CCS) connector (40 kW). Alternatively, it is possible to charge the vehicle using any normal 230 V socket. Whilst on the road, during routine braking, recuperation of the vehicles kinetic energy is transformed into electrical energy and feeds back into the battery pack.

The eTGE’s batteries are mounted between the vehicles’ chassis rails ensuring optimal weigh distribution, a low centre of gravity and an unimpeded and standardised TGE load space. For optimal energy management the eTGE has a top speed limited to 56 mph (90 km/h) making it ideal for urban delivery environments. Registered as an electric vehicle the eTGE is London congestion (LEZ) charging exempt.

Unlike its siblings the eTGE comes with a continuous variable drive system, 1 speed, and reverse, which offers a perfect, step-less and smooth transition. Ensuring the eTGE delivers in terms of payload efficiency, payload is 950 kg, with the internal body volume remaining the same as other TGE models.

Guaranteeing customer satisfaction the MAN eTGE’s batteries are covered by a comprehensive eight year, 100,000 mile warranty.

“When looking at the market and drilling into what vehicle manufacturers offered, in terms of suitable all-electric vehicles, it soon became apparent that MAN stood out and offered more than just a vehicle.” commented Maximilian Djacic. “Throughout the entire process MAN listened to our needs and offered advice, support and a number of customer centric service solutions.

“Their sales team, led by David Harvey, proved invaluable and it soon became apparent that their approach was more partnering and customer experience, something that we have enjoyed and valued.” concluded Maximilian Djacic.

The MAN eTGE not only addresses and meets the requirement of zero emissions and the future of urban deliveries, it also offers a high level of functionality and comfort. Featuring an impressive range of standard equipment, including Comfort Plus driver’s seat, heated windscreen, the MAN Media Van Navigation infotainment system, cruise control, rear-view camera, and LED lights, the eTGE offers an outstanding driving experience and working environment. Safety is assured thanks to the standard fitment of ESP, EBA, ABS, Sidewall Protection Assist, Active Lane Assist and Rear-view camera.

David Harvey, Regional Sales Manager, South Region, MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd, said “Working with TIER Mobility has been great, their professional method of business, clear requirement of need and understanding, meant that our product crossover has dovetailed perfectly and we very much look forward to working with them in the future.”

Tier Mobility’s new MAN eTGE vehicles will be serviced and maintained by MAN franchised partners PCL Group at their Maidstone and North London facilities, both sites offer extended opening hours and customer focused tailored round-the-clock servicing solutions.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus