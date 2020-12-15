TIER launches UK & Ireland Safety Board in effort to raise safety standards across the sector

Europe’s largest e-scooter operator TIER has launched a UK & Ireland Safety Board to raise the bar for safety standards across the entire e-scooter sector.

The board comprises senior independent experts in road safety, Covid risk, accessibility and visual impairment, with leading figures representing Parliamentary Advisory Council on Transport Safety, UCL Centre for Transport Studies, Transport For All, and London and national sight loss charities.

The Board will meet quarterly to scrutinise TIER’s approach to safety and responsible operations, stress-test the business’ planned policies and features, explore best safety practice from other sectors, and advocate for new, industry-wide safety measures to mitigate the risks that e-scooters can pose to cities.

Sitting on the board will be:

David Davies,

Executive Director of the Parliamentary Advisory Council on Transport Safety (PACTS)

Executive Director of the Parliamentary Advisory Council on Transport Safety (PACTS) Dr Lena Ciric,

Associate Professor, UCL, and expert on COVID-19

Associate Professor, UCL, and expert on COVID-19 Kirsty Hoyle,

CEO of leading accessibility body Transport For All

CEO of leading accessibility body Transport For All Mike Bell,

Senior Manager at Thomas Pocklington Trust (TPT) and Deputy Leader at North Somerset Council

Senior Manager at Thomas Pocklington Trust (TPT) and Deputy Leader at North Somerset Council Bhavini Makwana,

Engagement Manager at London Vision, Ambassador for Retina UK & Co-Chair for sight loss BAME Committee

An additional Board member based in Ireland will be appointed subject to e-scooters being legalised in the country. The Board positions are unpaid and the quarterly sessions will be chaired by TIER UK & Ireland General Manager Fred Jones.

Commenting on the launch, Jones said:“For the e-scooter sector to reach its potential, it needs to take safety very seriously. Paying lip service isn’t enough. If we want to create the safest possible environment for e-scooter riders and pedestrians, we must listen to the concerns and advice of experts and vulnerable groups, and use this to shape policy and design.

“No operator has all the answers and so TIER is inviting scrutiny from those who really get it. We believe that the new Safety Board of independent advisors can make a positive and long-lasting difference to the e-scooter sector in the UK, and hopefully Ireland before long, and we are excited to get started on this work.”

David Davies, Executive Director of The Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety (PACTS):“We are pleased to be part of TIER’s Safety Board and welcome its commitment to listening to the voice of blind and partially sighted people and others who have concerns about e-scooters. We hope this will be a helpful contribution to the national debate about micro-mobility and streets safe for all.”

Bhavini Makwana, Engagement Manager at London Vision, added: “London Vision is pleased to be a member of the Safety Board to work to improve safety standards on behalf of blind and partially sighted people”.

Kirsty Hoyle, CEO of leading accessibility body Transport For All, said:“Transport for All is keen to partner with providers who recognise the risks for Deaf and Disabled pedestrians and are committed to mitigating them. This Safety Board will be an opportunity to help TIER gather insights and identify the right solutions to address barriers and issues facing Deaf and Disabled people and increase their opportunities for active travel.”

Mike Bell, Senior Manager at Thomas Pocklington Trust, said: “We are pleased to be part of TIER’s Safety Board and welcome its commitment to listening to the voice of blind and partially sighted people and others who have concerns about e-scooters. We hope this will be a helpful contribution to the national debate about micro-mobility and streets safe for all.”

TIER currently operates an e-scooter trial in York and recently announced a partnership with the AA to create the TIER Ride Safe School, launching the first e-scooter theory test. The operator is renowned for its industry leading safety features, including a built-in helmet and indicator lights, and it also recently committed to introducing a sound alert to its e-scooters to help protect vulnerable pedestrians.

