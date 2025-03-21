TIER IV unveils robotaxi prototype, shares design to accelerate industry adoption

TIER IV, the pioneering force behind the world’s first open-source software for autonomous driving, is thrilled to unveil its latest prototype, a robotaxi designed to operate without a steering wheel or pedals

TIER IV, the pioneering force behind the world’s first open-source software for autonomous driving, is thrilled to unveil its latest prototype, a robotaxi designed to operate without a steering wheel or pedals. The prototype will be showcased at an event organized by Kanagawa Prefecture, Sagamihara and Central Japan Railway starting March 22.

TIER IV is sharing the design of the autonomous driving system – including vehicle specifications and software architecture – making it easier for companies in the automotive industry to enter the robotaxi market. Part of efforts to encourage a Japan-led standard for robotaxis, this prototype is poised to strengthen the nation’s position in the global robotaxi sector. Geared toward integrating robotaxi services into Japan’s transport network, the initiative follows TIER IV’s selection in August 2024 for a Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry project aimed at promoting digital transformation in the mobility sector.

Utilizing an existing electric vehicle platform, the prototype features an exterior and interior optimized for robotaxi applications, with a sensor configuration fine-tuned for Autoware * , open-source software for autonomous driving. TIER IV has also developed a conversational AI agent powered by a large language model, enabling intuitive voice interactions for tasks such as destination selection to enhance the ride experience.

In addition to this prototype, TIER IV is running robotaxi pilot tests in Tokyo and collaborating with a taxi operator on a data collection project to enhance autonomous driving AI. Through these initiatives, TIER IV continues to drive efforts to make autonomous mobility services accessible to all.

*Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

SOURCE: TIER IV