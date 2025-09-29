TIER IV to develop digital infrastructure for transport network, driving deployment of autonomous buses

TIER IV, a pioneer in open-source software for autonomous driving, has been selected by the Japanese government’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) for an initiative aimed at developing digital infrastructure for the transport network

TIER IV, a pioneer in open-source software for autonomous driving, has been selected by the Japanese government’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) for an initiative aimed at developing digital infrastructure for the transport network. Through this project, TIER IV will develop road infrastructure and data integration systems that will serve as a “digital lifeline,” increasing the availability and efficiency of autonomous driving services on public roads.

This initiative aims to address pressing challenges such as labor shortages in the transportation and logistics sectors, triggered by population decline and an aging workforce. Efforts will focus on establishing a safe, reliable, and sustainable foundation for digital infrastructure, with the ultimate goal of accelerating the roll out of autonomous driving technology.

As the leading developer of Autoware*1, open-source software for autonomous driving, TIER IV advances research, development, and the deployment of autonomous driving systems. TIER will draw on this expertise to develop service-support roads – road infrastructure that shares real-time data with vehicles via vehicle-to-network communication to augment on-board autonomous driving systems.

The project will focus on:

Enabling operation of autonomous bus fleets under remote supervision

Improving service availability through integration with roadside infrastructure

Ensuring long-term sustainability of regional public transportation

Working with NEDO and partners from industry, government, and academia, TIER IV aims to accelerate the deployment of autonomous driving and establish a sustainable transport network across Japan.

*1Autoware is a trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

SOURCE: TIER IV