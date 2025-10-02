TIER IV secures credit facility with Japanese bank SMTB

TIER IV, the pioneering force behind open-source software for autonomous driving, has secured a credit facility worth US$7 million (¥1 billion) from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank (SMTB), one of Japan’s leading trust banks

The facility provides flexible funding to meet working-capital needs arising from TIER IV’s domestic and international expansion. It will support the wider rollout of the company’s autonomous driving services, paving the way for the next stage of growth.

Building on its advanced autonomous driving technology and established track record, TIER IV is accelerating the deployment of intelligent vehicles. The agreement with SMTB strengthens the company’s foundations and reinforces its commitment to making autonomous driving accessible to all.

SOURCE: TIER IV