TIER IV partners with Elm to collaborate on autonomous driving solutions in Saudi Arabia

TIER IV, the pioneering force behind open-source software for autonomous driving, is thrilled to announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding to jointly explore opportunities to foster the development of sovereign autonomous mobility and implement autonomous driving solutions with Saudi Arabian digital services and autonomous mobility developer Elm. Through this strategic collaboration, both companies aim to realize smart mobility services powered by advanced sovereign autonomous driving technologies in Saudi Arabia, as well as grow local engineering talents.

Collaboration details

By leveraging Elm’s background in developing innovative sovereign solutions and technologies for Smart and Autonomous Mobility in the Middle East, and TIER IV’s track record of autonomous mobility powered by Autoware *1 in Japan, the companies plan to accelerate safe and scalable autonomous vehicle deployments adapted to the diverse use cases across Saudi Arabia.

This collaboration is further strengthened by initiatives between the governments of Japan and Saudi Arabia to jointly drive economic development and innovation in the public and private sectors.

TIER IV will work with Elm in the following areas:

Promotion of new mobility services such as robotaxis, adapted to local driving environments and regulations in Saudi Arabia

Engineering talent development via Autoware-based training programs for academic and research institutions in Saudi Arabia, as well as through autonomous driving competitions

Autoware ecosystem development in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East

Background

Saudi Arabia has formulated a long-term plan aimed at economic and social transformation called Saudi Vision 2030, with a focus on diversifying its economy. Key initiatives include fostering talent in the private sector, creating employment opportunities, and improving quality of life. Among its objectives, Saudi Arabia aims to make 15% of public transportation autonomous by 2030 *2.

TIER IV and Elm are exploring opportunities for autonomous mobility services and the development of local engineering talent in Saudi Arabia under a Japanese government-backed initiative overseen by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

As a pioneer of Autoware, open-source software for autonomous driving, TIER IV is advancing the deployment of autonomous driving technology through global collaborations with automakers, Tier 1 suppliers, transportation operators, and system integrators. The company is also committed to developing skilled human resources through autonomous driving technology training programs and AI-powered autonomous driving competitions.

“At TIER IV, we have dedicated ourselves to accelerating the deployment of autonomous driving with Autoware, collaborating with partners worldwide,” said Shinpei Kato, founder and CEO of TIER IV. “This new partnership with Elm, a leader in digital transformation services in Saudi Arabia, will advance the localization of innovative autonomous technology and nurture engineering talent with skills adapted to Saudi Arabia’s specific needs, ultimately supporting local communities. From Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai to Expo 2030 Riyadh, we are thrilled to undertake this joint endeavor amidst growing international cooperation between Japan and Saudi Arabia.”

Majid bin Saad Alarifi, official spokesperson and Executive Vice President of Marketing at Elm, emphasized that the memorandum reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening the Kingdom’s position in smart mobility technologies. He explained “Our collaboration with TIER IV represents a qualitative step toward introducing and localizing world-class solutions that serve our national priorities, while investing in developing Saudi engineering capabilities and developing an innovation system capable of enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and quality of life. This partnership positions the Kingdom at the forefront of the global autonomous mobility industry”.

*1 Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

*2 Source: Arthur D. Little, Autonomous Mobility Journal, Edition IV.

