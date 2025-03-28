TIER IV certified for Level 4 autonomous bus service in Ishikawa Prefecture

TIER IV, the pioneering force behind the world’s first open-source software for autonomous driving, is proud to announce Level 4 certification for an autonomous bus service in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture

TIER IV, the pioneering force behind the world’s first open-source software for autonomous driving, is proud to announce Level 4 certification for an autonomous bus service in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture. This certification applies to the entire route from Komatsu Station to Komatsu Airport and a designated section of the return route, marking a significant milestone achieved through collaboration with local authorities and service operators.

This certification, granted under the Road Transport Vehicle Act, classifies the bus as a Level 4 autonomous vehicle. Upon receiving a permit under the Road Traffic Act, the bus will be authorized to operate autonomously within predefined routes, detecting surrounding vehicles and pedestrians while adhering to designated environmental conditions.

In August 2022, TIER IV joined forces with Komatsu City, BOLDLY, Aisan Technology, and Sompo Japan in a strategic partnership to establish a year-round autonomous bus service. This service was designed to enhance connectivity between Komatsu Station and Komatsu Airport, aligning with the launch of the Hokuriku Shinkansen Komatsu Station.

Since 2023, the initiative has leveraged TIER IV’s Minibus, powered by Autoware * , the open-source software for autonomous driving championed by TIER IV. The project also incorporated a comprehensive risk assessment conducted by Sompo Japan, high-precision 3D mapping technology developed by Aisan Technology, and remote monitoring and fleet management supported by BOLDLY.

Following extensive testing and operator training, the paid year-round autonomous bus service began in March 2024. By the end of February 2025, the service had transported over 18,000 passengers, demonstrating the growing demand and feasibility of autonomous public transit solutions.

Looking ahead, TIER IV will continue to drive research, development, and proof of concept tests to accelerate the widespread rollout of autonomous driving.

*Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

SOURCE: TIER IV