ThunderSoft showcases AI-defined vehicle innovations at IAA Mobility 2025

ThunderSoft, a global leader in intelligent software technologies, will present the world premiere of its AI-defined vehicles (AIDV) solution at IAA Mobility 2025. In addition to this, they’ll also be sharing a comprehensive product portfolio that demonstrates how AI can shape the future of mobility, including AquaDrive OS and HyperVision Solutions.

Leading the era of software-defined and AI-defined vehicles

AIDV is a comprehensive solution that encompasses an AI box, AI OS, AI agent, vision algorithms, and real-world use cases. It demonstrates how AI can empower the entire automotive value chain, elevating safety, performance, and the user experience.

It’s built on the pioneering knowledge and expertise of ThunderSoft in AI for automotive. The company has been investing heavily in large language models and AI applications in the industry since 2022, and these years of exploration and development have led to this breakthrough.

ThunderSoft is also at the forefront of the software-defined vehicle (SDV) revolution. Leveraging its expertise in intelligent operating systems and ecosystem integration, the company has built a full-lifecycle automotive software solution centered on AquaDrive OS.

This covers key domains including the smart cockpit, intelligent driving, vehicle OS, and central computing platforms. Together, these deliver a complete technology stack from foundational systems to upper-layer applications.

HyperVision Solutions will also be showcased at the event, highlighting ThunderSoft’s expertise in automotive vision technologies. This innovation is designed to bring intelligence and clarity to every driving scenario.

Among its highlights is a Driver Monitoring System (DMS) customized for the specific needs of the European market. Fully compliant with ADDW, DDAW, and EuroNCAP standards, it leverages AI-powered multimodal fusion and advanced algorithms to precisely detect and continuously monitor driver and passenger states.

Founded in 2008, ThunderSoft has been committed to its core strategy of technology-driven innovation, ecosystem collaboration, and global expansion. Over the past 17 years, the company has accumulated extensive know-how in intelligent operating systems and built a world-class engineering team of more than 13,000 professionals. It has also forged strong ecosystem partnerships with leading global semiconductor and cloud companies, while establishing R&D and support centers in more than 40 cities worldwide.

Strong footprint in Europe

ThunderSoft has held a presence in Europe for a number of years, giving it a clear understanding of the region’s business environment and industrial standards. The company has supported its European founded subsidiaries, Rightware and MM Solutions, in bringing their technologies to global markets. Rightware’s flagship product, Kanzi, has been deployed in more than 40 million vehicles worldwide.

“Europe is a key market for ThunderSoft, not only because of its leadership in automotive innovation, but also for its open, collaborative ecosystem,” said Larry Geng, Co-founder and Executive President of ThunderSoft. “At IAA Mobility 2025, we are excited to present how AI and software are redefining vehicles, and to strengthen our partnerships with OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, and technology leaders in Europe.”

Visit ThunderSoft at IAA Mobility 2025

We warmly invite you to join the “ThunderSoft AIOS + AIBOX: World Premiere” on September 9, 13:00–14:00 at Hall B3, Booth B02 (ThunderSoft booth), and to explore our full-stack automotive software solutions through live demos and hands-on experiences throughout September 8–12.

SOURCE: ThunderSoft