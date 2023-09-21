Three million and counting: Škoda Auto’s SUV success story continues

The anniversary vehicle is a black Škoda Kodiaq Sportline, manufactured at the Kvasiny plant

Škoda Auto is celebrating the production of its three-millionth SUV, a black Škoda Kodiaq Sportline, which rolled off the production line at the Kvasiny plant. After Škoda first entered the SUV segment with the Škoda Yeti in 2009, the vehicles have quickly become an integral part of the Czech carmaker’s portfolio. Over the course of its successful SUV campaign, Škoda has introduced the Kodiaq, Karoq and Kamiq series as well as its first all-electric MEB-based SUV model, the Enyaq. Boosted by the Kushaq’s success in India, SUVs now represent nearly half of Škoda’s global deliveries.

“Producing three million SUVs since 2009 is a fantastic achievement for our entire team. This milestone highlights the evolution of our customers’ preferences and our flexibility in meeting their needs. Today, almost 50% of the vehicles we deliver are SUVs. Our mission is clear: We are wholly committed to electrifying our SUV lineup and adapting our production facilities. Challenge accepted!”

Andreas Dick, Škoda Auto Board Member for Production and Logistics

In the Czech Republic, Škoda manufactures the Kamiq, Enyaq, and Enyaq Coupé at the Mladá Boleslav facility, while the Karoq and Kodiaq roll off the production line in Kvasiny. Additionally, the automaker builds its SUV models in China, India, Ukraine, and Slovakia.

The Yeti: Škoda’s first SUV model

In 2009, Škoda Auto launched what was then its fifth model series – the Yeti. The Czech car manufacturer’s first SUV was compact and boasted typical SUV characteristics like a raised seating position and spaciousness, complemented by Simply Clever features like VarioFlex rear seats. With more than 684,000 units produced, the Yeti’s production concluded in 2018. Its success laid the foundation for Škoda’s comprehensive SUV campaign.

The Kodiaq: Pioneering the SUV campaign and anticipating the next generation

The Kodiaq made its global debut in September 2016. The Kodiaq RS, introduced in autumn 2018, was the first SUV in the sporty Škoda RS family. To date, more than 841,000 units of the brand’s largest SUV have been produced. In the coming weeks, Škoda is set to unveil the second-generation Kodiaq, which will feature a plug-in hybrid variant with an electric range exceeding 100 kilometres.

Škoda Karoq: accelerating the SUV campaign

In 2017, Škoda presented the Karoq as the second model in its SUV line-up. This compact model quickly became a cornerstone of Škoda’s current portfolio, with over 705,000 units produced. By 2021, the Karoq was available in 60 countries and ranked third in terms of total deliveries after the best-selling Octavia and the Kamiq city SUV. The 2022 update introduced a more refined design language and incorporated sustainable materials.

Škoda Kamiq: Entering the city SUV segment

With the Kamiq, Škoda added an SUV series in the rapidly growing city SUV segment to its line-up. Since its 2019 launch, over 537,000 units of the Kamiq, including the Kamiq GT in China, have rolled off the production line. This success positioned it as Škoda’s best-selling SUV in both 2021 and 2022. In August, Škoda showcased updated versions of the Kamiq, featuring improvements in design, safety, and connectivity.

The Enyaq and Enyaq Coupé: Entering the electric era with an SUV

In September 2020, Škoda Auto marked a pivotal moment in its e-mobility strategy by launching the Enyaq, its first production model based on the Volkswagen Group’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB). In January 2022, the Enyaq Coupé was introduced, boasting an emotive design, sporty aesthetics, and a roomy interior. To date, over 166,000 units of the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupé have been produced at the Mladá Boleslav plant.

The Kushaq: Made in India for India

Introduced in 2021, the Škoda Kushaq is the brand’s first locally manufactured model in India. With close to 64,000 units produced since its launch, the Kushaq underscores Škoda’s commitment to the Indian market. Leveraging existing synergies for dynamic growth markets, the first Kushaq vehicles from the Pune plant will be exported to Vietnam as CKD (Completely Knocked Down) units, set for final assembly there from the second half of 2024 onwards.

Trekka: Škoda’s trailblazing forerunner

The all-rounder Trekka, introduced in 1966, is the forerunner of today’s Škoda SUV models. Developed in collaboration with a local Škoda importer and other New Zealand-based companies, it is distinguished as the first vehicle fully designed and manufactured in New Zealand. Technical kits from Mladá Boleslav, comprising engines and transmissions among other components, were shipped to New Zealand for assembly. By 1972, the Ōtāhuhu factory had produced nearly 3,000 units of the Trekka.

SOURCE: Škoda