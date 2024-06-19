Three functions in one: Vitesco Technologies presents Rotor Lock Actuator for electrified vehicles

Combination of park lock, rotor position sensing and brush system for electric axles in one module

Vitesco Technologies, a leading international manufacturer of advanced drive technologies and electrification solutions, is presenting the new Rotor Lock Actuator at the SIA POWERTRAIN in Lille (France) from June 19 to 20, 2024. The module for electric vehicles combines three key functions in one unit. It includes a park lock function, precise rotor position sensing and optionally also the brush system for externally excited synchronous machines (EESM). This reduces complexity, packaging space on the e-axle and costs for customers.

More functionality with lower costs

To secure the parking position, the majority of electric vehicles use a mechanical park lock in the reducer gearbox in addition to the park brakes at the wheels, which also represents today’s state-of-the-art solution for a safe vehicle parking condition. This takes up considerable space in the vehicle. The innovative rotor lock approach relocates this park lock functionality from the gearbox to the rotor shaft of the e-machine, creating a more streamlined and cost-effective system design.

The key to the success of e-mobility is the reduction of costs and complexity. By combining up to three functions in one product our Rotor Lock Actuator enables us to offer high functionality while optimizing both packaging space and costs.

Robert Paul, Head of the Actuation business unit at Vitesco Technologies

The end-of-shaft position on the rotor enables a smaller actuator, which can be easily integrated into the vehicle’s drive. This high degree of mechatronic integration minimizes the space required in the vehicle, leading to a more compact packaging. Furthermore, this new position facilitates the integration of further functions in the module, such as the brush system for EESM as well as the inductive Rotor Position Sensor, which eliminates the need for separate control units, sensors and harnesses, thus saving additional costs for component integration and electrical connections.

Thanks to implemented sensing redundancy, robust cyber security measures and advanced internal diagnostics, the functional reliability and safety of the module, which is driven by a 12 V DC motor, are guaranteed. The Rotor Lock Actuator can be easily integrated into the drivetrain and communication networks, ensuring effortless installation. Thanks to the inductive Rotor Position Sensor functionality, the vehicle owner benefits from an increased range due to the optimal control of the motor commutation. The module also enhances parking safety by reducing vehicle movements when the rotor lock is engaged. The smart interface design between locking element and rotor prevents accidental engagement of the lock while driving. The lock is activated and deactivated in less than 250 milliseconds.

Vitesco Technologies at SIA POWERTRAIN 2024

The Rotor Lock Actuator will be revealed to the public for the first time during the SIA – an international powertrain trade fair – from June 19 to 20, 2024, in Lille. Moreover, Vitesco Technologies will be showcasing its High-Voltage Box for electric vehicles at the trade fair. It presents a new approach to the system architecture for charging and conversion electronics in vehicles and will be supplied to the Renault Group for battery electric vehicles as of 2025. As another highlight, the company will exhibit its EESM rotor, which, unlike PSM, does not require rare earth magnets. Combined with sophisticated winding technology, the innovative rotor can be an economical option – especially for electric vehicles with higher performance requirements.

SOURCE: Vitesco Technologies