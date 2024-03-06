Three-digit million euro volume: Rheinmetall receives a new major order from an international automobile manufacturer for an innovative cooling and lubrication system

Rheinmetall has received a new order from one of the world's largest automobile manufacturers to supply several million electric oil pumps

Rheinmetall has received a new order from one of the world’s largest automobile manufacturers to supply several million electric oil pumps. The net order value is in the low three-digit million euro range. Additional sales are expected through additional services, which cannot yet be definitively quantified. Only at the end of last year did the technology group receive an order for various coolant pumps from this manufacturer.

With this order, Rheinmetall has once again successfully prevailed against the competition due to the quality of its products and its in-depth expertise. The different variants of Rheinmetall’s electric oil pumps are innovative dielectric solutions, all of which are characterized by two main highlights. Installation in the electric drive module can be done flexibly and its design is extremely compact due to the high level of component integration and the single-carrier solution. Production on the first order (placed last year) is scheduled to begin in May 2024. The increase in production based on the order now placed is scheduled to begin in February 2025 and run for six years until December 2030. Rheinmetall is a Tier 1 supplier for the customer. With this new order, the group is also able to deepen its footprint in the promising electrification market, particularly among US original equipment manufacturers.

Rheinmetall stands for high levels of expertise in thermal and fluid management applications in the mobility and industrial sectors. In the relevant business units, solutions are developed for the major challenges of mobility such as downsizing, reducing emissions and increasing efficiency while optimizing performance. The comprehensive product portfolio covers a wide range of EGR systems, electromotive throttle, control and exhaust flaps, solenoid valves, actuators and valve train systems as well as oil, water and vacuum pumps for cars, commercial vehicles and off-road applications from light to heavy-duty as well as industrial applications.

