Three Adient plants receive the 2021 General Motors Supplier Quality Excellence Award

Each year, General Motors honors its top global partners by giving supplier awards to manufacturing locations that demonstrate a commitment to quality and outstanding performance.

Three Adient plants, Columbia, Tennessee, Ramos, Mexico, and Rosario, Argentina, were named 2021 General Motors Supplier Quality Excellence Award winners. This is GM’s highest global award for supplier quality.

The recognition is given to suppliers who have met or exceeded a very stringent set of quality performance criteria and have achieved the cross-functional support of the entire GM organization. Some of the evaluation criteria includes continual on-time delivery, zero product defects and smooth production processes.

“To be recognized by General Motors is a great honor,” said Brooke Bellville, Adient vice president GM. “We pride ourselves on delivering products of the highest quality and safety to our customers. With our innovative solutions and dedicated workforce, we will continue to pursue a valuable partnership and display exceptional work.”

Thank you to the employees who worked diligently to achieve this level of success.

SOURCE: Adient