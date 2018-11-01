Thomas Mayor, Principal, Industrial Manufacturing, Strategy Practice Leader, KPMG

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM – Automotive World, a global publishing and events company helping stakeholders understand the future of mobility, announced today that Thomas Mayor, Principal, Industrial Manufacturing, Strategy Practice Leader at KPMG, has been confirmed as an expert speaker for M:bility | Detroit.

Thomas will participate in the following panel discussion:

How will CASE reshape our cities?

The world’s major cities have been developed around the car and this has led to increased congestion and pollution, urban sprawl and a shift away from public transport usage. CASE – Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric – mobility has the potential to revolutionize our urban landscapes.

How and when will CASE alter the urban environment?

Will CASE lead to denser cities, greater urban sprawl, or both?

What challenges will urban planners face when integrating CASE and how can they be overcome?

What role will legislators play in the future of urban mobility?

Will urban transport become more accessible and affordable?

M:bility | Detroit is a two-day conference designed to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility. The event, which was formerly known as Connected Car, Autonomous Car and Powertrain Detroit, will bring together more than 50 expert speakers and 350 delegates on 12-13 March 2019.

To find out more please visit https://www.automotiveworld.com/conferences/mbility-detroit/.

