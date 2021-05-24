Thomas Hemmerich, Managing Director of MAN Truck & Bus UK, reassigned to South Korea

MAN Truck & Bus has announced that Thomas Hemmerich, Managing Director of MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd, has been appointed Managing Director of MAN Truck and Bus Korea Ltd

MAN Truck & Bus has announced that Thomas Hemmerich, Managing Director of MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd, has been appointed Managing Director of MAN Truck and Bus Korea Ltd.

In his new role, Thomas assumes responsibility for the entire Austral/Asia region. This includes South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Korea is the hub for the region. Given the fact that this region has the biggest growth potential for the future, it is of strategic importance to MAN Truck & Bus. The appointment is effective 1 July 2021.

Thomas joined MAN Truck & Bus UK in 2017 as Managing Director, with responsibility for the truck, van, bus and coach sales, after-sales and the retail and wholesale network in the UK and Northern Ireland.

During his tenure with MAN, Thomas has been responsible for various key markets around the world. For instance, he has headed up MAN Germany, MAN South Africa and also MAN Austria. In his role as Senior Vice-President Sales Management Truck at MAN’s headquarters in Munich, he was also responsible for global truck steering.

Now, Korea beckons – and with it some meaningful opportunities. “Given the strategic importance of this region, I will focus on establishing a strong MAN footprint in South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand. I want to ensure that the awareness of the MAN grows even stronger. The region has massive potential and I look forward to growing both sales and brand loyalty,” he comments.

However, while he relishes these opportunities, he leaves the UK with a heavy heart. “It is with mixed emotions that I will be leaving the UK. I have really enjoyed my time leading the team in the UK. I have been privileged to work with an outstanding team of individuals.”

Thomas has announced that he will be succeeded by an individual who is well-known to the UK market. “I am delighted to announce that Stefan Thyssen – previously financial director of MAN Truck & Bus UK – will be returning to the UK as Managing Director and I would like to take the opportunity to wish him every success in his new role.”

Under his leadership, MAN Truck & Bus UK has performed exceptionally well. In 2019 and then once again in 2020, the company was awarded the coveted Market of the Year accolade. The award celebrates the best of the best within the global sales organisation of MAN and recognises outstanding achievement, commitment to the brand and delivered results. MAN Truck & Bus UK made history within the MAN world by winning the award two years in a row; this has never happened before.

According to Göran Nyberg, Executive Board Member for Sales & Customer Solutions at MAN Truck & Bus, despite a declining market, MAN Truck & Bus UK has taken a big step forward in overall truck and van share. “Over the last two years, the UK team has realised significant improvements and big deals have been won in both the truck and van market segments.

“MAN Truck & Bus UK has also over-achieved when it comes to after-sales targets and the company has delivered an outstanding service product penetration,” he notes.

Thomas attributes the success of the company to MAN’s superior product range and his extraordinary team, who are dedicated to exceptional customer service. “Our customers are at the epicentre of our business. All our actions are aimed at exceeding their expectations. Hopefully, this award signals that we are achieving this,” he points out.

He says he will miss his team, his dealer network and his UK customers. “I have really enjoyed interacting with all these people. We have an incredible team of people here in the UK, both within the dealer network and at head office. They have my greatest respect, and I would like to wish them well for the future. I hope to see the UK win Market of the Year for the third consecutive row!” Thomas concludes.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus