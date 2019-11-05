Thomas Built Buses’ Electric Bus Authority launches at NAPT

Thomas Built Buses, the leading manufacturer of school buses, today announced the launch of Thomas Built Buses’ Electric Bus Authority program at the National Association for Pupil Transportation (NAPT) annual convention and trade show.

The program guides school districts through the necessary steps for integrating an electric vehicle (EV) into existing fleet operations. Consultation centers on topics including route analysis and optimization, infrastructure assessment, identifying financing options and funding support, and providing product training for Thomas Built Buses’ Saf-T-Liner C2-Jouley.

“Transitioning to an electric vehicle fleet is both rewarding and complex,” said Caley Edgerly, president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses. “Thomas Built Buses is proud to provide districts with a clear path for understanding whether an electric school bus fleet is right for them, as well as the tools and expertise they will need to make their EV fleet come to fruition.”

The first step in the Thomas Built Buses’ Electric Bus Authority program is to connect customers with EV consultants to help determine the operational feasibility of an EV fleet for a given district. Consultants further guide customers through charging and infrastructure assessment, navigating utility provider partnerships, completing grant applications, securing financing and ultimately provide assistance with final fleet integration.

“Our commitment to our customers goes beyond designing and manufacturing an electric school bus,” added Edgerly. “Customers don’t always know where to turn for funding and grants, the process for installing charging infrastructure or even how partnerships with their local utility providers can help fund their EV goals. This is new territory for many of our customers, so Thomas Built Buses and our dealers are here and ready to assist our customers with any challenge in the electric bus landscape.”

As a division of Daimler Trucks North America LLC, Thomas Built Buses draws upon Daimler Truck’s worldwide resources for electrification technology, innovation and e-consulting services.

Customers interested in learning more about electric school bus integration for their fleet should visit Thomas Built’s Electric Bus Authority.

SOURCE: Daimler Trucks North America