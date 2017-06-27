Thomas Built Buses Announces Partnership with Agility Fuel Solutions

Thomas Built Buses is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Agility Fuel Solutions, a leading provider of highly-engineered and cost-effective propane autogas fuel solutions for the school bus market. Through this partnership, Thomas Built Buses and Agility will provide innovative, cutting-edge propane technologies to the school bus market.

“We are excited to enter into this strategic partnership with Agility Fuel Solutions,” said Caley Edgerly, president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses. “We have had great success working with Agility’s predecessor, CleanFuel USA, in the development of our popular Saf-T-Liner® C2 propane school bus. CleanFuel USA’s propane delivery system has been instrumental in the success of our propane product and we look forward to working with Agility to develop additional propane solutions in the near future.”

Thomas Built Buses will continue to offer the 8.0L V-8 LPG engine built specifically to run on propane in its Saf-T-Liner C2 propane. The engine is paired with a true medium-duty transmission, the Allison 2300 PTS Series transmission. The integration of the engine and the Allison transmission leads to lower fuel costs and better performance for fleets. This pairing will continue to provide greater reliability, quality, performance and efficiency than other propane offerings in the market.

“We look forward to collaborating with Thomas Built Buses,” said Kathleen Ligocki, chief executive officer of Agility Fuel Solutions. “Through our recent acquisition of CleanFuel USA’s assets, we now are able to offer a complete propane solution for school buses across North America. Through this partnership with one of the leading school bus manufacturers, we look forward to accelerating the development and certification of some of our upcoming propane fuel systems. We will leverage Thomas Built’s experience, expertise and industry knowledge to bring best-in-class propane autogas solutions to the pupil transportation industry.”

