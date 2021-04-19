‘This is for you, world’ – the marketing campaign for the EQS

Concept and objectives

The EQS is the first model in the Mercedes-EQ family to be based on the modular architecture for luxury and executive-class electric vehicles. It marks an important milestone in Ambition 2039 – the path to the CO 2 -neutral mobility of the future at Mercedes-Benz.

-neutral mobility of the future at Mercedes-Benz. For the first time, a marketing campaign starts at the same time as a world premiere – in a uniform look. The campaign translates the EQS’s seemingly magical fusion of technology, design, functionality and connectivity into a surreal look that challenges the reality we know. The campaign breaks with conventions and works with a mix of abstract art and fashion that stimulates visually.

“We are particularly pleased to launch an integrated marketing campaign for the first time synchronized at the world premiere of the EQS,” says Bettina Fetzer, Head of Marketing Mercedes-Benz AG. “With this extraordinary staging, we want to combine sustainable mobility with an emotional and luxurious brand experience and further strengthen the fascination for our electric Mercedes-EQ models.”

Visual concept

With the new campaign for the luxury and avant-garde top model of the Mercedes-EQ family, the brand builds on the visual world of Mercedes-EQ, which was launched in January with the EQA. The concept of intensive play with reflecting surfaces is continued and transposed into the surreal. For example a floating vehicle is the visual interpretation of the message that the EQS breaks with conventions and challenges the reality we know.

The imagery is iconic, product-focused and clear. It works with blue colour tones and strong contrasts. The result is an abstract, stylised atmosphere that exudes a fascinatingly sensual appeal.

Campaign claim and target group

The claim “This is for you, world” is modular in design in order to directly address the respective target group depending on the context, medium or topic: for example “This is for you, electric pioneers”, “This is for you, techies” or “This is for you, design icons”.

The campaign is aimed at progressive-minded people who are always curious about new experiences, innovation-driven, tech-oriented and pioneers of a sustainable lifestyle.

Media mix

International campaign with film, print, ((D)OOH), social media and TVC (TV commercial)

Storyline TVC | “Arrival” In the film ‘Arrival’, the visual concept ‘Mirror’ is continued, that was launched with the EQA in January, and shapes the appearance of the Mercedes-EQ brand. In the blue campaign color world, which works with reflective surfaces and strong contrasts, the arrival of the EQS is metaphorically staged as a floating vehicle that elegantly lands on earth. The vehicle and the fusion of technology, design, functionality and connectivity of the EQS are staged in a play of light in a surreal world.



Time period

Teaser phase Teaser on the Mercedes-EQ and Mercedes-Benz social media channels from April 14, 2021, 00 p.m. (CEST)



Global campaign launch at the world premiere of the EQS on April 15, 2021 at 6.00 (CEST) Special on Mercedes-Benz.com Various product feature films and product/social media stills on the Mercedes-EQ and Mercedes-Benz social media channels and Mercedes-Benz.com 30-second TVC on com on April 16, 2021 at 6.00 p.m. (CEST)

In May in Germany (international dates individually determined) Broadcasting of the TVC (TV commercial) on television and print ads

Credits

Responsible for the idea, concept and implementation of the campaign: antoni garage, Berlin

Production: ANORAK, Berlin

Production: Studio Amos Fricke, Berlin

Production: Mirror Mirror, Paris

Interesting figures, data, facts – about the new EQS

With the MBUX Hyperscreen, multiple displays merge seamlessly to create an impressive curved screen band over 141 centimetres wide. The area perceived by the occupants measures 2432.11 sq. cm.

To get to the most important applications of MBUX, the user has to scroll through 0 menu levels. That’s why it’s called a zero layer.

In 2022, a total of eight Mercedes-EQ electric vehicle series will already be produced at seven locations on three continents.

No.6 MOOD Linen is the name of the fragrance composed especially for the EQS. It bears the number 6 because the first electric cars were added to the model range in 1906 with the “Mercédès Electrique” vehicles.

More than 40 new inventions have found their way into EQS. In addition, 20 design applications protect the extraordinary design of the electric luxury saloon.

The “Mercedes-Benz pattern” is used in several places in the EQS, for example, in the exterior as a special variant of the Black Panel front or in a light-alloy wheel design. It is an abstracted, three-dimensional star pattern based on an early trademark of the Daimler Motorengesellschaft (DMG), which was entered in the trademark registry on 9 February 1911.

The components of the EQS made proportionately from resource-saving materials (recycled and renewable raw materials) weigh 80 kilograms.

In total, the Mercedes me Charge network comprises over 500,000 charging points, of which over 200,000 are in Europe. Also included are the 336 fast-charging stations that run exclusively on green power. This has set up the IONITY fast-charging network, co-founded by Mercedes-Benz in 2017, on long-distance roads in Europe.

Alicia Keys and the world premiere of the EQS

On April 15, 2021 Mercedes-Benz announced that they will further expand their collaborations and relationship with Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, producer and composer, Alicia Keys, as a global partner. Keys joined Mercedes-Benz for the world premiere of the highly anticipated EQS. She performed a medley including her hits ‘No One’ and ‘Authors of Forever’, a song from her latest album ALICIA.

