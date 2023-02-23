In light of the growing challenges related to the accessibility of electrified mobility for customers and the arrival of new entrants to the automotive market, Thierry Koskas is appointed Citroën brand CEO and Stellantis Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, effective March 1, 2023

In light of the growing challenges related to the accessibility of electrified mobility for customers and the arrival of new entrants to the automotive market, Thierry Koskas is appointed Citroën brand CEO and Stellantis Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, effective March 1, 2023.

Building on previous experience as a brand commercial director, Thierry Koskas will take responsibility for the Citroën brand to leverage the potential of the Citroën brand in Europe and in the world.

Thierry Koskas keeps his Chief Sales & Marketing Officer role and remains in direct reporting to the CEO Carlos Tavares. Vincent Cobée has decided to pursue personal projects outside the company.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said: “I have full confidence in Thierry Koskas to carry out these strategic and valuable missions for our company, so that Stellantis can lead the way the market moves, while developing the iconic Citroën brand. Thierry’s dual responsibility is part of a logic of cross-functionality, as is already the case for other EVPs within the Stellantis leadership team. I would like to thank Vincent Cobée for having set the positioning of Citroën within the Stellantis brand portfolio and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

SOURCE: Stellantis