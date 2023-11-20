Thierry Bolloré joins BEDEO advisory board as strategic advisor

BEDEO’s Founder and CEO, Osman Boyner: “As an established global business leader with the highest pedigree, I am delighted to welcome Thierry, who brings a wealth of automotive experience, knowledge and network which is highly complementary to the company’s mission to become a global leader in technologies for electrification of transportation.”

Mr. Thierry Bolloré: “I am pleased to join BEDEO, which in the rapidly evolving area of electrification technology, is one of the few companies with a unique and strong product differentiation. The company is a clear leader in electrification of transport and has an extensive track record, developing and manufacturing high value, cost effective electrification technologies for global OEMs and fleet customers. I am looking forward to sharing my knowledge with the company in support of pursuing the company’s mission in electrification of transportation.”

About BEDEO

BEDEO (formerly known as BD Auto) is an electric vehicle supplier and manufacturer of drivetrain solutions based in Farnham. Founded by Osman Boyner in Turkey in 2009, BEDEO has been focused on the production of pure electric light commercial vehicle models. Vehicles manufactured by BEDEO have driven more than 50 million kilometers across Europe including UK, France, Denmark, The Netherlands and Italy. BEDEO began offering its range of electric vans in the UK in 2017 and began working with UK supermarket Ocado the following year. In 2019 Groupe PSA (now Stellantis – the third largest automotive manufacturer in the world comprising Peugeot, Citroen, Opel, Vauxhall and Fiat Chrysler) announced it would be supplying and installing BEDEO electric drivetrain solutions to a selection of its light commercial vehicles. BEDEO recently launched an advanced retrofit solution which fits to existing diesel vans to make them both electric (first) and/or diesel at the touch of a button using innovative in-wheel motor (IWM) technology. / www.bedeo.tech