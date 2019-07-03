They are back: BMW M1 Procar Revival at the Norisring – Stuck: “I just want to enjoy the ride”

As part of the DTM weekend at the Norisring (GER), the legendary BMW M1 Procar series is making a comeback. Numerous iconic drivers such as Hans-Joachim Stuck (GER), Marc Surer (SUI), Harald Grohs (GER) and Jan Lammers (NED) will be involved.

Thrilling battles for position between Formula 1 drivers and international privateers in identical BMW M1 cars made every race in the series, launched 40 years ago, a spectacular event. On the Nuremberg street circuit, 14 of the 470 hp mid-engine sports cars built according to Group 4 regulations will revive the passion of the Procar series founded specifically for the racetrack debut of the BMW M1.

“I’m really looking forward to the revival of the BMW M1 Procar series,” said Stuck. “The combination of the six fastest Formula 1 drivers and cool privateers hasn’t been seen since. Then there is the unique sound of the BMW M1. That is unique to this day. I just want to enjoy the ride. It really doesn’t matter to me whether I finish second, third or fourth. I want to drive the car, hear it and experience it. I’ve won enough races in my life.”

To mark the occasion of the Procar Revival, BMW Group Classic has lined up numerous acclaimed drivers to return to the BMW M1 cockpit. In the 1980 Procar race at the Norisring Hans-Joachim Stuck won ahead of Jan Lammers and Marc Surer – all three legends will be reunited in Nuremberg this weekend. Also lining up will be Harald Grohs, who won the first ever race in the DTM 35 years ago at Zolder in Belgium, with a BMW 635 CSi.

The crowd can look forward to a total of four appearances by the Procar races on all three event days, including right before each of the two DTM races.

SOURCE: BMW