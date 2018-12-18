The world’s new vehicle market: outlook for 2019 – a new Automotive World report

Download The world’s new vehicle market: outlook for 2019 to read about the prospects for global new light vehicle and truck sales in 2019
2019 looks set to be another year dominated by ongoing fractious trade negotiations between the US and its key trading partners; expect to also hear much about the impact of Brexit, populism and political uncertainty in key vehicle producing countries and markets, and fluctuating crude oil and fuel prices.
The latest edition of Automotive World’s annual forward-looking global vehicle market report, ‘The world’s new vehicle market: outlook for 2019’ discusses the economic climate in which the automotive industry will be operating, and presents an outlook for the global light vehicle and truck industries.
Table of contents
- Executive summary
- Economic outlook
- Light vehicle demand
- Truck demand
- Outlook for 2019
INFO
Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/the-worlds-new-vehicle-market-outlook-for-2019/
For more information about Automotive World subscriptions, please head to: http://www.automotiveworld.com/subscribe/
