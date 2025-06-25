The world of AI at Bosch: These smart solutions make life safer and easier

Tour of the Bosch Tech Day exhibition

Artificial intelligence is everywhere nowadays. Bosch recognized the opportunities that this technology offers at an early stage and systematically introduced it into all areas of its business. And this is paying off: at present, all Bosch products either contain AI or are manufactured with its help. The company achieved this goal in 2023, two years earlier than originally planned. At the Bosch Tech Day 2025, Bosch will be showcasing smart AI solutions from across the company – from Range Control for e-bikes to wildfire detection.

Oven: The intelligent Bosch Series 8 oven is equipped with sensors, cameras, and AI. With their help, the oven can recognize around 80 dishes and automatically set the optimum cooking method and temperature. And for many dishes, even the degree of browning can be individually selected.

Range Control: On e-bikes, AI helps dispel range anxiety. With the AI-based Range Control feature, e-bike riders who are about to set out on a journey can use the eBike Flow app to set the battery charge level with which they would like to arrive at their destination. The support is then adjusted automatically by the smart system, taking into account factors like system weight, route elevation, and individual riding behavior.

Smart AI fitness sensor: Thanks to the new smart BHI385 sensor from Bosch Sensortec, fitness trackers and smartwatches can reliably detect highly dynamic exercise routines and provide detailed feedback on their execution. The Bosch sensor is a powerful, fully programmable smart inertial measurement unit (IMU) with self-learning AI software, which allows the sensor to learn new movements.

AI-based battery production: Bosch Manufacturing Solutions offers intelligent, optically guided “on the fly” laser welding that enables the seamless and highly efficient connection of battery cell terminals, supported by state-of-the-art automation and real-time data processing. Integrating optical guidance with continuous laser welding leads to faster production cycles, immediate quality feedback (thanks to real-time evaluation), and reduced maintenance. The solution combines AI-assisted anomaly detection and root-cause analysis to optimize process monitoring in manufacturing. Deep learning models monitor several signals in real time, and potential errors, inefficiencies, or deviations are detected immediately.

Revol: The intelligent Bosch Revol crib can be used to monitor a child’s vital signs, such as heart and respiratory rate. Its software also signals in good time if a stuffed animal or blanket is covering the child’s airway or if the child is crying. And if the newborn is having trouble falling asleep, the crib can automatically rock it to sleep. Users can decide for themselves whether the data the crib records is ultimately stored in encrypted form on Bosch servers or remains offline within their own four walls.

Prefabricated AI agents: With the Agentic AI Framework from Bosch Connected Industry, customers can easily combine AI agents into multi-agent systems and customize them. The agents are specially tailored to the needs of manufacturing operations. For example, scalable applications can be developed that help manufacturing employees use voice control to, for example, remedy machine faults, create reports, or make entries in the shift log. Multi-agent systems can also support personnel planning or software configuration. Many other applications are possible as well.

Wildfire detection: A service from Bosch Building Technologies detects initial smoldering in forests, for example, before a large-scale fire breaks out. The sensors are able to “smell” smoke gases and report the danger and other relevant information via a cloud-based portal to a control center, which can quickly initiate countermeasures. In addition, Bosch can fly drones from its own control centers to the scene of the fire and provide aerial images as live video. Artificial intelligence trains the sensors and continuously evaluates information – for example, on the composition of gas combinations.

Wall scanner: Bosch is working on applying AI in the field of measurement technology, too. One example is the Bosch wall scanner, which uses several sensor technologies to detect different materials in walls, such as electrical cables, metal beams, and empty spaces. In the future, radar signals will be processed with AI support in the form of improved AI algorithms and neural networks. This will enable objects in the wall to be detected, located, and classified even more precisely.

SOURCE: Bosch