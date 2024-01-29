The Volvo FH Aero is here – a new benchmark for energy efficient heavy-duty trucks

Volvo Trucks’ iconic FH truck range gets a new family member with the Volvo FH Aero

Volvo Trucks’ iconic FH truck range gets a new family member with the Volvo FH Aero. With aerodynamic design and innovative features, the FH Aero offers energy efficiency at a new level, available in four variants including biofuel and the award-winning electric version.

With improved aerodynamics and new technologies such as Volvo’s new Camera Monitor System, the new FH Aero can cut up to 5 percent in energy consumption and emissions*.

“The new Volvo FH Aero is our most efficient truck ever as we continue to reduce CO 2 from our entire product range”, says Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks. “This is a Volvo truck at its best – a safe, beautifully designed and superior quality truck for tough long-haul tasks, designed for the success of our customers.”

Selected as International Truck of the Year 2024, the Volvo FH Electric will also be offered in the new Aero version, an energy-efficient addition to Volvo’s already wide range of electric trucks. Further, the Volvo FH16 becomes the most powerful truck in the industry with an all-new efficient 780hp engine for the toughest assignments.

Regardless of which powertrain customers choose – electric, gas or diesel – all variants of the new FH Aero will benefit from lower energy consumption, longer range and a superior level of safety and driving experience.

The new Aero truck models will be rolled out step by step to markets during 2024-2025 in four versions – the FH Aero, FH Aero Electric, FH Aero gas-powered and FH16 Aero.

Optimized fuel efficiency with aerodynamic design

The front of the Volvo FH Aero cab has been extended by 24 centimeters versus the regular Volvo FH. This extension has been instrumental in creating a more aerodynamic truck cab. Not only does the better aerodynamics give lower fuel consumption – it also provides better driving stability in windy conditions.

The improved aerodynamics also benefits the FH Aero Electric model through better free-rolling properties. This allows increased energy regeneration for feeding back into the battery while braking or going downhill, ready for use when needed in the next acceleration or uphill climb.

The modern new face of the FH Aero features a bold, big and easily recognizable Volvo Iron Mark – the largest in modern times on a Volvo truck – as well as the Volvo Spread Word Mark, clearly showing that this is the latest model from Volvo Trucks.

Improved safety and efficiency with cameras replacing mirrors

A new advanced Camera Monitor System contributes greatly to both aerodynamics and safety. This new solution, replacing traditional exterior mirrors, opens the visual field for the driver, improving the safety for the driver as well as the surrounding road users.

The camera system has a positive impact on the driver’s visibility in rainy and dark conditions, but also in direct sunlight and when driving in tunnels. When driving with a trailer, the camera system has an auto-panning function, following the turning trailer.

Further highlights, features and benefits on the new Volvo FH Aero include:

Volvo’s I-See technology that has been refined to save energy and carbon emissions, using a cloud based topographic map to optimize driving and enable more driving time in cruise control mode that can both save energy and give more relaxed driving.

that has been refined to save energy and carbon emissions, using a cloud based topographic map to optimize driving and enable more driving time in cruise control mode that can both save energy and give more relaxed driving. Updated brakes with Volvo’s patented drag-free brake discs improve the braking capacity, while reducing energy consumption and emissions.

improve the braking capacity, while reducing energy consumption and emissions. Upgraded user-friendly infotainment system that can be personalized depending on individual needs.

system that can be personalized depending on individual needs. Improved sound system , available with six premium high-quality speakers, a new power amplifier and a subwoofer adding massive power to the sound experience.

, available with six premium high-quality speakers, a new power amplifier and a subwoofer adding massive power to the sound experience. A new built-in navigation system will be offered with improved maps adapted to truck-specific needs, with automatic map updates enabling efficient delivery of goods.

will be offered with improved maps adapted to truck-specific needs, with automatic map updates enabling efficient delivery of goods. Interior updates also include an integrated microwave oven and USB-C power outlets .

and . Volvo Trucks’ My Business Apps offering has been introduced to more markets. This is a subscription-based service that enables customers to download business-related apps from different providers, and use them in the trucks’ side display, bringing real benefits to the uptime and everyday use of the truck.

offering has been introduced to more markets. This is a subscription-based service that enables customers to download business-related apps from different providers, and use them in the trucks’ side display, bringing real benefits to the uptime and everyday use of the truck. The new Tire Monitoring Service gives fleet operators a complete view of the truck and trailer through Volvo Connect, reducing the risk of costs and disturbances related to tire issues.

The Volvo FH will continue to be offered also with a standard non-extended cab depending on market needs.

*Actual fuel economy may vary depending on many factors i.e. driving speed, use of cruise control, vehicle specification, vehicle load, actual topography, the driver´s driving experience, vehicle maintenance, and weather conditions.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks