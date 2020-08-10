The updated Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Intelligence becomes exciting and lovable

Automotive intelligence is now getting exciting and even more desirable: the models in the Mercedes-Benz E-Class are being comprehensively upgraded. The styling has a more sporty touch, with the front sections in particular being given a fresh look. The all-LED headlamps have been given flatter housings, while the interior of the LED tail lights has been reworked. The technical enhancements include electrified petrol and diesel engines with integrated starter-generator, the next generation of driving assistance systems and the MBUX infotainment system (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). The new E-Class will be in the showrooms of European sales partners in autumn 2020.
-
- Intelligence becomes exciting and lovable
- Further development for more dynamism
- New interior colours and materials, new steering wheel
- Convenient and intelligent support
- Capacitive command centre
- Intuitive operation and brilliant graphics
- Intelligent interlinking of hardware and digital solutions for protection against crime
- Staying fit and arriving relaxed
- E as in efficiency: Major step forward in electrification
- Digital and soon CO2-neutral
- The heart of the brand
- The intelligent business saloon
- Technical data: E-Class Saloon
- Intelligent use of space
- Technical data: E-Class Estate
- Versatility and intelligence in a striking package
- Technical data: E-Class All-Terrain
- Profile of the Coupé
- Technical data: E-Class Coupé
- All year-round driving pleasure
- Technical data: E-Class Cabriolet
SOURCE: Daimler