The ultimate heavy duty: GMC introduces its most luxurious, advanced and capable Sierra HD ever

Led by the first-ever Sierra Heavy Duty Denali Ultimate, the 2024 model year takes the Sierra HD lineup to new heights with premium luxury and comfort, turbocharged pulling power and elevated technology — offering the most trailering assistance technology in its class1.

In addition to the debut of the Denali Ultimate trim, the 2024 Sierra HD will build upon GMC’s premium off-road offerings, introducing the off-road optimized Sierra HD AT4X trim later in the model year.

“The new and enhanced 2024 Sierra HD builds on an already winning foundation,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC. “This truck elevates the HD segment with the introductions of the Denali Ultimate trim and will soon add the seriously off-road capable AT4X trim, further strengthening the dominance of the GMC truck portfolio.”

Heavy duty highlights:

Enhanced power with the combination of the available 6.6L Duramax Turbo-Diesel V-8 and 10-speed Allison transmission delivering 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque and providing 25% more low-end torque vs. the current model for a greater feeling of power on demand

Max towing across the lineup, including: Up to 21,900 2 pounds on 2500HD Crew Cab – best in class 2 Up to 22,500 3 pounds on 2500HD – a 4,000-pound increase over the current model Up to 36,000 4 pounds on 3500HD

Most available trailering assistance technologies in its class through GMC’s ProGrade trailering system, offering up to 14 camera views 5

Updated technologies including an available new, largest in-class1 13.4-inch-diagonal tablet-style infotainment7 touchscreen

The 2024 Sierra HD lineup includes 2500HD and 3500HD models, in Regular Cab, Extended Cab and Crew Cab configurations — with dual-rear-wheel models available on 3500HD. They support the lineup’s highest trailering capacity: up to 36,000 pounds4. Available trims include Pro, SLE, SLT, AT4, Denali and Denali Ultimate, with the AT4X trim coming later in the model year.

Fresh and bold – inside and out

The 2024 Sierra HD lineup is elevated with styling and design updates, inside and out. Exterior highlights include:

Revised front bumper, fascia, grille designs and finishes on each trim

Animated lighting when approaching, starting, or when using the turn signals

New wheel designs on SLE, AT4, Denali and larger 18-inch polished aluminum wheels on dual rear-wheel models

New 22-inch accessory wheels

Six new exterior colors (extra cost): Titanium Rush Metallic, Sterling Metallic, Volcanic Red Tintcoat, Redwood Metallic, Meteorite Metallic and Downpour Metallic

Rear wheelhouse liners standard on Denali and Denali Ultimate dual rear-wheel models

Inside, GMC designers set apart Sierra from the competition with unique, new interiors on SLE, and SLT trims, as well as unique GMC premium interior designs for AT4, Denali and Denali Ultimate trims. There are also new color and stitching designs throughout, with more premium materials throughout the cabin, further elevating the Sierra’s premium look and feel.

First-ever Sierra HD Denali Ultimate – The most advanced and luxurious pickup in its class1

The first-ever Sierra HD Denali Ultimate is the most premium, luxurious and technologically advanced Sierra HD yet, equipped with unique enhancements to the overall design and premium interior appointments, more standard technologies and standard turbocharged performance with the enhanced 6.6L Duramax Turbo-Diesel and Allison 10-speed transmission.

The Denali Ultimate is distinguished by an exterior featuring a unique grille and GMC badging in exclusive Vader chrome, along with exclusive 20-inch Ultra-bright machined aluminum wheels with High Gloss black accents, and unique fender badging featuring topography of Mount Denali, the highest point in North America. Additionally, Denali Ultimate will include a six-way MultiPro Tailgate with a standard Kicker audio system. Power assist steps also come standard.

Inside, Denali Ultimate’s exclusive Alpine Umber interior reaches new heights of premium luxury and comfort in a heavy-duty truck. Full-grain leather appointments and open-pore Paldao wood meticulously adorn the interior trim. The wood’s darkened finish creates a distinctive color blend, while the unique graining adds bespoke attention to detail. Additional content includes:

Full-grain leather-wrapped door panels with etched stainless-steel speaker grilles

Full-grain leather front and rear seats with the Denali Ultimate badge on the front seatbacks and center console lid

All-new 16-way power-adjustable and massaging front seats

Premium microsuede headliner, visors and A- and B-pillar trim along with leather-wrapped A- and B-pillar handles

12-speaker Bose® Premium series with Centerpoint surround technology

Standard rear camera mirror 6 , with full camera display

, with full camera display Standard 15-inch-diagonal multicolor head-up display

Standard power sunroof

More power, greater refinement for the Duramax Turbo-Diesel

The available enhanced 6.6L Duramax Turbo-Diesel, paired with the 10-speed Allison transmission, now delivers 470 hp (at 2800 rpm) and 975 lb-ft (at 1600 rpm) of torque, offering more power across the entire operating speed range. Specifically, low-end torque production increases up to 25% compared to the current model for improved towing performance.

The 2024 Sierra HD will also offer best-in-class 2500 Crew Cab towing of up to 21,9002 pounds and max 2500 towing of up to 22,5003 pounds, enabled by a new available Max Tow Package.

Additional changes and upgrades were designed to produce a more efficient combustion and enhance overall performance. This latest iteration of the Duramax engines adds additional refinements including:

An all-new, more efficient turbocharger with improved efficiency to boost low-end torque

Increased power and torque over the entire operating speed range

Improved engine braking with a more powerful turbo vane actuator and uprated valve springs

New cylinder heads with improved cooling jackets

An all-new combustion system within the heads that’s matched with next-generation, higher-flow injectors and greater fuel injection pressure

All-new engine controller

10-speed Allison transmission enhances gas-engine trailering capability

The Allision 10-speed automatic transmission is now paired with the Sierra HD’s standard 6.6L gas engine. It replaces the previous six-speed automatic, offering smaller “steps” between the gears, which enables the 6.6L gas engine to hold closer to its peak power (401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque) for longer periods.

That translates into a more confident feeling of on-demand power, regardless of whether the truck is towing a trailer — but when it is, trailering performance and capability are enhanced thanks in part to the 10-speed configuration, along with the capability of channeling every single pound-foot of torque to the tires in every gear.

Elevated and purposeful technology

Best-in-Class Trailering Assistance Technologies

The 2024 Sierra HD will also offer the most trailering assistance technologies in the heavy-duty class1 through the available ProGrade Trailering System. The ProGrade Trailering System includes a suite of available intelligent trailering assistance technologies designed to help streamline the hitching and towing process, with integrated tools that help enhance customers’ feelings of safety, confidence and visibility including these new enhancements:

Available Enhanced, Industry First Transparent Trailer View 5 for Gooseneck and Fifth Wheel Trailering : Allows the driver to virtually “see through” the trailer. Using the camera mounted on the rear of the truck and an accessory camera on the back of the trailer, it pieces together a view of the area behind the truck and trailer as if the trailer was not there, improving visibility. An enhanced version of this technology for model year 2024 enables compatibility with gooseneck and fifth-wheel trailers.

: Allows the driver to virtually “see through” the trailer. Using the camera mounted on the rear of the truck and an accessory camera on the back of the trailer, it pieces together a view of the area behind the truck and trailer as if the trailer was not there, improving visibility. An enhanced version of this technology for model year 2024 enables compatibility with gooseneck and fifth-wheel trailers. Available Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert 6 : Extends side blind zone alerts to include the blind zone areas around the trailer.

: Extends side blind zone alerts to include the blind zone areas around the trailer. New GCW Alert 6 : This all-new feature warns the driver if the vehicle and trailer weight exceed the vehicle’s Gross Combined Weight Rating.

: This all-new feature warns the driver if the vehicle and trailer weight exceed the vehicle’s Gross Combined Weight Rating. New, Available Adaptive Cruise Control6 with Trailering: Allows the Sierra HD’s available Adaptive Cruise Control to be used while trailering and to account for additional drag and increased braking distances when towing a trailer.

In total, the 2024 Sierra Heavy Duty offers up to 14 available camera views5 including:

Hitch Guidance with Hitch View 6 : Provides a close-up view of the receiver hitch to help with alignment when connecting to a trailer.

Provides a close-up view of the receiver hitch to help with alignment when connecting to a trailer. Bed View with Zoom and Bed Hitch Guidance 6 : Allows you to see the cargo bed to help with fifth-wheel or gooseneck hitching or to briefly check on cargo.

: Allows you to see the cargo bed to help with fifth-wheel or gooseneck hitching or to briefly check on cargo. Rear Side View with Trailer Length Indicator6: With a compatible trailer attached and a turn signal activated, this view will show a full screen down the side of the truck along with a Trailer Length Indicator to aid in lane-change maneuvers by visually showing obstructions with the trailer in adjacent lanes.

High-Tech Digital Displays7

The centerpiece of Sierra’s high-tech interior cabin is the new available 13.4-inch-diagonal tablet-style touchscreen — the largest infotainment touchscreen in its class1. Situated in landscape orientation, the touchscreen offers a user-friendly, customizable experience. An available multicolor 15-inch-diagonal head-up display and a new available 12.3-inch-diagonal digital instrument cluster are also added in 2024 model year. Together, this creates over 40 inches of immersive digital displays helping to provide an engaging, customizable and comprehensive driving experience.

The all-new touchscreen infotainment center can be configured to a user’s preference, including the ability to operate multiple apps simultaneously in a “split-screen” view (e.g., a Navigation8 app running on the left side of the screen and a Music app on the right). Sierra HD’s infotainment system will also integrate Google built-in9 (on all trims except Pro) allowing customers to connect virtually every aspect of their daily lives within their vehicle. The system is compatible with both Wireless Apple CarPlay10 and Wireless Android Auto11.

Premium Safety Features6

The 2024 model year will offer the standard, Sierra HD Pro Safety suite of driver assistance technologies, including:

Forward Collision Alert

Lane Departure Warning

Automatic Emergency Braking

Front Pedestrian Braking (new for 2024)

IntelliBeam auto high beams

Following Distance Indicator

Also available on the 2024 Sierra HD is the Pro Safety Plus Package6 which includes new driver assistance features Rear Cross Traffic Braking and the Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert.

1 Class is gasoline and diesel heavy duty pickups in the GM Large Pickup segment. Based on latest competitive data available.

2 Class is gasoline and diesel heavy duty pickups in the GM Large Pickup segment. Sierra’s 21,900-lb max rating requires a properly equipped Crew Cab Long Bed 2WD model with available 6.6L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine, Trailer Brake Controller, Max Trailering package, 18″ or 20″ wheels and tires and 5th Wheel / Gooseneck hitch. Maximum trailering ratings are intended for comparison purposes only. Before you buy a vehicle or use it for trailering, carefully review the trailering section of the Owner’s Manual. The trailering capacity of your specific vehicle may vary. The weight of passengers, cargo and options or accessories may reduce the amount you can trailer. Based on latest competitive data available.

3Before you buy a vehicle or use it for trailering, carefully review the Trailering section of the Owner’s Manual. The weight of passengers, cargo and options or accessories may reduce the amount you can tow

4 When equipped with gooseneck hitch. Trailering rating is 32,000 pounds with fifth-wheel hitch. Requires Sierra 3500 HD Regular Cab Long Bed WT 2WD DRW with available Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8, Max Trailering Package and gooseneck hitch. Before you buy a vehicle or use it for trailering, carefully review the Trailering section of the Owner’s Manual. The weight of passengers, cargo and options or accessories may reduce the amount you can tow.

5 Safety or driver assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for important feature limitations and information. Some camera views require available accessory camera and installation. Not compatible with all trailers. See your dealer for details.

6 Safety or driver assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. The driver should remain attentive to traffic, surroundings and road conditions at all times. Visibility, weather, and road conditions may affect feature performance. Read the vehicle’s owner’s manual for more important feature limitations and information.

7 GMC Infotainment System functionality varies by model. Full functionality requires compatible Bluetooth and smartphone, and USB connectivity for some device.

8 Map coverage available in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada.

9 Google built-in services are subject to limitations and availability may vary by vehicle, infotainment system, and location. Select service plan required. Certain Google actions and functionality may require account linking. User terms and privacy statements apply.

10 Vehicle user interface is a product of Apple and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires compatible iPhone and data plan rates apply. Apple CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc. Siri, iPhone and Apple Music are trademarks for Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

11 Vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. To use Android Auto on your car display, you’ll need an Android phone running Android 6 or higher, an active data plan, and the Android Auto app. Google, Android and Android Auto are trademarks of Google LLC.

SOURCE: General Motors