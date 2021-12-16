The Tata Starbus – India’s favourite bus – celebrates 1 lakh happy owners

Available in varied applications, the state-of-the-art buses are designed for reliability, comfortable travel and ease of driving

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, celebrates 1 lakh Starbus customers. The Tata Starbus is the most sold fully-built bus brand in the country and has been synonymous with passenger comfort, reliability and ease of driving. The Starbus platform is available in varied configurations to perfectly suit a host of applications like staff, school transportation and has been an important pillar in the country’s public transportation sector. The Starbus is also available as an electric bus and has been successfully running in several cities across India. The Starbus has been the preferred choice of bus for several fleet operators for it low cost of ownership and high profitability.

Highlighting the success of the Starbus, Mr. Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors said, “It is a moment of great pride and a testimony from our customers as we celebrate a significant milestone of 1 lakh Starbus vehicles on Indian roads. The Tata Starbus has proved to be the most versatile bus in the industry offering a luxury travel experience in the staff transportation application and safe and reliable travel as a school bus. The Tata Starbus has become one of the strongest brand in commercial vehicle industry and an integral part of India’s transportation sector. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our customers for their continued trust in Tata Motors.”

With the Starbus, Tata Motors introduced the OEM-built bus concept in India. Leveraging Tata Marcopolo’s in-depth knowledge in body building, the Starbus’ aesthetically-designed body and modular architecture guarantees enhanced customer experience and maximises revenue potential for the fleet owners. Built at the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Dharwad, Karnataka, the Starbus offers high reliability and flawless build quality. The Starbus platform has been constantly evolving over the years and strategically identifying and filling whitespaces in the industry, ahead of its time. Tata Starbus family will continue to develop and offer innovative solutions to cater to the evolving needs of customers.

The Starbus family follows Tata Motors’ Power of 6 philosophy that offers greater profits, enhanced performance, increased comfort and convenience, improved design and higher value. It also comes with the standard fitment of Fleet Edge – Tata Motors’ next-gen digital solution for optimal fleet management, to further increase the uptime and reduce the total cost of ownership. Tata Motors offers Sampoorna Seva and Tata Samarth – the company’s commitment to commercial vehicle driver welfare, uptime Guarantee, on-site service, customised annual maintenance and fleet management solutions, amongst other benefits.

SOURCE: Tata Motors