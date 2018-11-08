The STRALIS NP 460 wins the “Sustainable Truck of the Year 2019” title

​​​​​​​The Stralis NP 460 confirms its position as European leader and receives the “Sustainable Truck of the Year 2019” prize in the Tractor category. The award, which is sponsored by Vado e Torno magazine in collaboration with Lifegate, was presented at Ecomondo 2018, the international event dedicated to all circular economy industry sectors.

IVECO is once again a winner, having been awarded this prestigious recognition in 2017 for the New Daily Electric in the VAN category and the Eurocargo CNG in the DISTRIBUTION category, and in 2018 for the Daily Blue Power, again in the VAN category. IVECO also won the “Sustainable Bus of the Year 2018” for the Crossway LE NP in the inter-urban category, and the 2019 title for the Crealis 18 m in the urban category.

The award confirms once more IVECO’s leadership in the energy transition towards a post-diesel era, also demonstrated at the Hanover trade fair, where the brand was the first manufacturer to present a 100% diesel-free stand.

A year after winning the “Low Carbon Truck of the Year” title in the UK, the Stralis NP 460 has received another important award, having been voted “Sustainable Truck of the Year 2019” in the Tractor category.

The prize, which is sponsored by Vado e Torno magazine in collaboration with Lifegate, was awarded at Ecomondo 2018, the international event with an innovative format that brings together all the circular economy industry sectors on a single platform.

Now in its third edition, this award recognises the most significant innovations in clean transport and is sponsored by Vado e Torno in partnership with the Politecnico di Milano. It was presented to IVECO’s most sustainable heavy road vehicle to date in recognition of its technical specifications, performance and technology.

Maurizio Cervetto, Chief Editor of Vado e Torno magazine, presented the prize to Fabio Pellegrinelli in his new role as EMEA Heavy Line Gas Business Development, and made the following comment on the victory of the Stralis NP 460: “As the big brother of the Stralis NP 400, this vehicle has not only taken performance to the level required to replace diesel on any mission, but has also raised the bar on comfort, safety and sustainability.”

Pierre Lahutte, IVECO Brand President, said: “We are proud to receive this prestigious award, which we receive at a very important time for alternative drive technologies. Indeed, just a few days ago, the German Parliament approved the exemption of CNG and LNG trucks from road tolls. The strategy that until very recently was considered “visionary” is now becoming a reality: society and the world are moving forward, creating a new vision of transport, not as a source of pollution, but rather as a sector to be viewed from a perspective of environmental sustainability. This vision can be turned into a reality through a circular economy based on biomethane, where energy is generated from organic or agricultural waste, with a return to the natural cycle of resources.

Against this backdrop, our Stralis NP 460 – which was already crowned Low Carbon Truck of the Year in the UK last year – will be the undisputed leader of the energy transition process which is already underway, confirming once again that gas is the most effective answer to addressing the environmental impact of long-haul road transport.”

Pierre Lahutte added: “It is an even greater honour to receive this prize from Vado e Torno, one of the most important European trade publications in our sector, which having tested the vehicle on the road, have confirmed its exceptionally efficient performance that in turn translates into a significant reduction in fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions.”

The Stralis NP 460 is equipped with a Cursor 13 NP engine, developed in order to perform impeccably on the most demanding missions, and protected by two patents. The first one covers the anti-detonation control system, which makes it possible to improve performance while ensuring maximum fuel compatibility, and protecting the engine and the three-way catalyst from the risk of misfiring. The second patent covers the reactive air flow control system, a new stoichiometric ratio control logic which is applied during gear changes. This ensures continuous torque delivery during gear shifts in the automated gearbox, ensuring optimised performance and maximum shift speed.

The Stralis NP 460 is the ideal vehicle for truly sustainable transport operations, both in environmental and economical terms: on the one hand, it boasts a technology designed to deliver pure power and a high environmental performance, with an impressive 99% reduction in particulate matter and a 90% reduction in NO 2 emissions compared to Euro VI standards, with a 95% reduction in CO 2 emissions in the biomethane version. On the other hand, the cutting edge technologies and the IVECO services dedicated to optimising fuel consumption efficiency on the road result in a 9% reduction in Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) compared to the equivalent diesel version, with fuel consumption reduced by up to 15%, resulting in significant savings.

Tested by the leading trade magazines, this vehicle tops the rankings as one of the best heavy road vehicles of all time, achieving 4.21 kilometres per kilogram of liquefied methane used, with no urea, courtesy of a lightweight, simple three-way catalyst.

It was the first to pave the way for long-range missions, smashing the historic limitations of gas vehicles and raising the fuel autonomy to an amazing 1,600 km on a single fill of the double LNG tanks. Further enhanced by the newly-designed Hi-Tronix 12-speed automated gearbox, the Stralis NP 460 demonstrates its versatility with its full range of models, which includes low tractors, containers and super-light ADR tractors, as well as the X-WAY NP version for construction logistics applications.

This vehicle is a powerful representation of the pioneering and forward-thinking nature of IVECO’s vision in alternative drive technologies, an area in which the brand has been investing for over twenty years.

IVECO’s strategy is recognised in the industry, and confirmed by the various institutions that have sanctioned, through a series of recently-introduced regulations and provisions, the exemption of gas-powered vehicles from traffic restrictions, driving bans and road tolls in some of Europe’s key transport hubs, such as Germany.

​ As such, natural gas technology is increasingly recognised as being the most viable alternative to diesel, which is available now and less polluting, providing a solution to current environmental issues.​

SOURCE: IVECO