The start of a new era. The new BMW iX3

BMW presents the first series-produced Neue Klasse model. The new-generation BMW iX3 is a fully electric Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) that gives customers their first on-the-road taste of a whole new era of Sheer Driving Pleasure

A defining element of the digital user experience in the new BMW iX3 is BMW Panoramic iDrive, which elevates intuitive operation and the driver focus for which the brand is renowned to a new level. And an all-encompassing sustainability concept reduces the car’s product carbon footprint over its life cycle by more than 30 per cent compared to its predecessor.

The first Neue Klasse model will be built at the newly constructed BMW Group plant in Debrecen, Hungary. The first variant of the fully electric SAV to roll off the production line from autumn 2025 will be the BMW iX3 50 xDrive (electric power consumption, combined: 17.9 – 15.1 kWh/100 km; CO 2 class: A; range: 679 – 805 km [421 – 500 miles]; provisional figures as per WLTP) with an output of 345 kW/469 hp and electric all-wheel drive. Further fully electric variants will follow, including an entry-level model. The market launch of the new BMW iX3 will get underway in Europe in spring 2026 and in the USA in summer 2026. Also starting in summer 2026 will be deliveries of a variant of the new BMW iX3 produced at the Shenyang facility that has been tailored specifically to the needs and desires of customers in China.

The new BMW iX3 represents a leap forward in development over its predecessor of the same name that extends well beyond the reaches of a conventional model renewal. The advances made in terms of design and technology create the impression that a complete vehicle generation has been skipped. For the BMW Group, the launch of the new BMW iX3 also represents a milestone in the transformation process when it comes to electrification, digitalisation and circularity. Spearheading the arrival of the Neue Klasse, it offers customers the latest design and technology innovations, which will shape the brand’s entire model range moving forwards. The technologies of the Neue Klasse will be incorporated into a total of 40 new models and model updates between now and 2027.

“The Neue Klasse is our biggest future project and marks a huge leap in terms of technologies, driving experience and design,” says Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG. “Practically everything about it is new, yet it is also more BMW than ever. Our entire product range will benefit from the innovations of the Neue Klasse – regardless of the drive technology. What started as a bold vision has now become reality: the BMW iX3 is the first Neue Klasse model to go into series production. We are not only bringing the next generation of one of our most successful fully electric vehicles onto the road, we are launching a new era for BMW.”

Launch of the new design language: reduced, characterful and timeless.

Major technological advances always offer an opportunity to introduce more significant design changes. The new BMW iX3 will launch the new BMW design language, which will be replicated across the whole of the brand’s model range in due course. This new use of forms provides a very modern interpretation of BMW’s original and enduring blueprint. The design is timeless while also capturing the prevailing zeitgeist. It is reduced to the essence of the BMW brand – and therefore more BMW than ever. For this one reason why comprehensive design protection has been registered for the new BMW design language used in the new BMW iX3.

The new BMW iX3 showcases the values and qualities of the Neue Klasse within the template of an SAV. The first BMW X model of the new generation is all about interior space and a progressive lifestyle. At 4,782 millimetres in length, 1,895 millimetres wide and 1,635 millimetres tall, the new BMW iX3 has the hallmark proportions of an SAV. The characteristic two-box design is infused with the rugged presence of a BMW X model and has precise lines that emphasise all four wheels. Detail optimisation of the car’s aerodynamics enables a drag coefficient (C d ) of 0.24.

The load compartment capacity of the new BMW iX3 can be increased from 520 to a maximum 1,750 litres by folding down the rear seat backrest elements as required. The additional storage compartment under the bonnet can hold another 58 litres of cargo. Customers needing additional transportation capacity can specify their car with the optional electric fold-in/fold-out trailer tow hitch. The maximum trailer load of the new BMW iX3 50 xDrive is 2,000 kilograms.

The upright front end and clearly formed surfaces endows the new BMW iX3 with considerable presence. The BMW kidneys and twin headlights – both distinctive BMW design cues – take centre stage visually. The sculpted BMW kidneys reference the Neue Klasse of the 1960s in their vertical arrangement. An all-new light signature assumes the role previously performed by chrome in giving the car an aura of quality and sophistication. And when viewed from the side, large surfaces broken up by a small number of precise lines create a character-rich appearance. Flush glass surfaces and door handles are also features of the side view. The robust stature of the new BMW iX3 is underscored by body-colour wheel arches with – in familiar BMW X model style – subtly rectangular contours. The rear end also cuts a powerful and athletic figure. The taillights extending well into the centre of the rear end represent a horizontal interpretation of the signature BMW “L” shape.

Interior design: modern space has a BMW-typical driver focus and offers exceptional comfort for all passengers.

The design of the BMW iX3 interior sets new standards in terms of modernity and digital experience. The interior has an uncluttered, reduced design, providing the ideal stage for the digital experience. The cabin is all about the clear driver focus for which BMW is renowned and comfort for all those on board. Created specifically for electric vehicles, the vehicle architecture allows for extremely generous levels of space in all five seats. The lines of the “floating” instrument panel flow directly into the large door trim panels, creating an enveloping wrap-around effect for the passengers. With its fabric surface, the instrument panel – with atmospheric backlighting – contributes to the warm and inviting atmosphere inside. Large window surfaces and the optional panoramic sunroof with climate comfort glazing generate an ambience bathed in light.

Another prominent influence in the horizontally arranged cockpit is the new control/operation system BMW Panoramic iDrive, which is based on the likewise newly developed BMW Operating System X. It brings together displays, geometry and light & sound design into a holistic experience, customisable via the My Modes. Also playing a role here are the new driving sounds, sound effects and sound signals of the BMW HypersonX soundscape created specifically for the Neue Klasse.

The elegantly minimalist seats of the new design stand out with their excellent comfort levels over long journeys, sporty character, and wide range of adjustment. Also sporting an all-new design are the steering wheel and the centre console between the driver’s seat and front passenger seat, complete with storage areas and control elements. The rear seat bench offers a single, sofa-like seat surface.

Precisely arranged interior worlds bring a unique and thoroughly distinct character to every equipment package. The materials and colour schemes selected are inspired by modern interior design and advanced Neue Klasse technology, and coordinated harmoniously with one another. They therefore make a noticeable, visible contribution to the exceptional comfort levels on board the new BMW iX3. An attractive range of colours enables a perfect match between the interior tones and exterior paint finishes. As alternatives to the standard-specification Essential interior design in Vivid Grey with Econeer seat coverings, customers can also choose from three other compositions in Veganza, the black BMW M interior world in Veganza and M PerformTex, and the BMW Individual option with a high-quality Merino leather/M PerformTex combination in Black Bicolour or Adelaide Grey.

The new BMW iX3 can be specified as an option with the M Sport package or M Sport package Pro from launch. Its dynamic looks are further emphasised by Black high-gloss features for the exterior, and M Sport seats and an M steering wheel inside the car.

The BMW Iconic Glow exterior package enables an impressive sound and light sequence with Relaxed, Balanced and Excited styles. The welcome sequence commences as soon as the driver approaches the vehicle and, as they take their seat, an animated greeting begins in the BMW Panoramic Vision and Central Display, spreading smoothly from the driver’s side of the cockpit to the front passenger side.

BMW Panoramic iDrive: consummate driver focus, BMW-style.

The BMW iX3 is the first series-produced model in which BMW Panoramic iDrive redefines the user experience and therefore also Sheer Driving Pleasure. With its neatly judged balance between digital functions and physical elements, BMW Panoramic iDrive elevates intuitive operation – according to BMW’s fabled “hands on the wheel, eyes on the road” principle – to a new level of driver focus. The entire system is born out of decades of experience and a user-centric design approach. Individual customer feedback, data from over 10 million connected vehicles and usability studies with more than 3,000 customers were all incorporated into the development process. Physical controls are on hand, including for the windscreen wipers, turn signal indicators, exterior mirrors, volume control, gear selector, parking brake, hazard warning lights, rear window heating and defrost function. Other functions have been optimised for use by touch and voice command or via the multifunction steering wheel.

The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant has been significantly upgraded and now includes two new voices, a new appearance for the BMW Panoramic Vision and additional assistance for the driver through proactive suggestions and personalisable routines. Large Language Model (LLM) technology will also be gradually introduced to enable even more intuitive voice interaction in the future.

BMW Panoramic iDrive brings four central elements together into a unique display and control/operation system. The BMW Panoramic Vision projects information across the full width of the windscreen, from A-pillar to A-pillar. The content in the centre and on the front passenger side can be adapted to personal tastes and requirements. Key driving information appears in the driver’s field of vision. And above the BMW Panoramic Vision, the BMW 3D Head-Up Display (if specified) can now also show integrated navigation and automated driving displays on the road with spatial depth. The free-cut-design Central Display with matrix backlight technology is located in an ergonomically ideal position next to the steering wheel. On the driver’s side, vertically arranged widgets enable fast and direct access to particularly frequently used functions using QuickSelect tech. The new multifunction steering wheel serves as the primary physical control point. Its button panels help the driver and vehicle to work together symbiotically using illuminations, a relief-like surface and haptic feedback.

Underpinning BMW Panoramic iDrive is the likewise newly developed BMW Operating System X, which offers extensive scope for personalisation via the BMW ID, intelligent driver assistance, a wide variety of digital functions, extensive connectivity using the My BMW App and outstanding future-proofing thanks to BMW Software Updates.

The standard-fit navigation system BMW Maps features an upgrade for the charging-optimised route guidance, plus intelligently coordinated presentation of information on the BMW Panoramic Vision, Central Display and optional 3D Head-Up Display. The BMW Digital Key Plus can be set up on smartphones and smartwatches from all the leading makers, also as standard. Meanwhile, BMW Operating System X unlocks a wide variety of entertainment while on the road and during charging stops, bringing customers not only music streaming apps such as Spotify and in-car gaming with AirConsole, but also a video-streaming app offering Disney+, YouTube and other international/numerous country-specific on-demand and live video platforms. The Zoom App for video calls is now also available for use.

The BMW ConnectedDrive Store provides an overview of the features customers can currently download or access, and these can be added easily and flexibly through ConnectedDrive Upgrades. For example, more than 60 third-party apps in the music & audio, entertainment, gaming, news, and travel & local categories are available worldwide. To download the features and use the apps, customers will need access to connectivity via BMW Digital Premium or a WiFi network/smartphone hotspot. The BMW Digital Premium range of features customers can add as they desire comprises extensive safety functions, extended navigation features, unlimited data for entertainment and now also BMW M Apps.

Sixth-generation BMW eDrive technology: higher efficiency, more range, faster charging.

The sixth-generation BMW eDrive technology developed for the Neue Klasse comprises highly efficient electric motors, fundamentally new high-voltage batteries with cylindrical cells, and 800V technology. The BMW iX3 50 xDrive is powered by two electric motors, which together generate output of 345 kW/469 hp and 645 Nm (475 lb-ft) of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 210 km/h (130 mph). Its electric all-wheel-drive configuration consists of an extensively upgraded electrically excited synchronous motor (EESM) with particularly high levels of efficiency at the rear axle and, at the front axle, a new asynchronous motor (ASM) distinguished by its compact design and high cost efficiency. The combination of EESM and ASM is evidence of the BMW Group’s commitment to technological neutrality within electric mobility as well. The drive technology developed for the Neue Klasse reduces energy losses by 40 per cent compared to fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology, weight by 10 per cent and manufacturing costs by 20 per cent.

The new high-voltage battery concept with cylindrical cells for the Neue Klasse also achieves significant advances. The energy density on a cell level is 20 per cent higher than with fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology, and the new concept also paves the way for a 30 per cent increase in charging speed. The cylindrical cells are integrated directly into the high-voltage battery (“cell to pack”), which benefits energy density and cost efficiency. Added to which, the high-voltage battery is integrated into the vehicle architecture as a structural component to minimise weight (“pack to open body”). The high-voltage battery in the BMW iX3 50 xDrive has a usable energy content of 108.7 kWh, enabling a range of up to 805 kilometres (500 miles) in the WLTP cycle.

BMW Charging: short charging times, premiere for bidirectional charging.

The advances brought by sixth-generation BMW eDrive technology have a significant influence on the charging experience, too. A maximum charging rate of 400 kW enables users to fill their new BMW iX3 with enough energy at an 800V direct current (DC) rapid charging station to add up to 372 kilometres (231 miles)[1] of range in just ten minutes. The high-voltage battery can charge from 10 to 80 per cent capacity in 21 minutes. Thanks to the battery management tech with integrated switching matrix developed completely in-house by the BMW Group, the new BMW iX3 can also be charged from 400V DC stations. Upgrades to the battery preparation also help to shorten charging times. The new BMW iX3 50 xDrive can top up on alternating current (AC) at 11 kW as standard or 22 kW[2] as an option.

Extensive bidirectional charging functions[3] are also available for the new BMW iX3, meaning that it can be used as an energy supply source for a variety of applications. The Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function turns the new BMW iX3 into a mobile powerbank, which can supply electric devices with power while on the move. Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) hands it the role of storage unit for solar energy generated by home-fitted photovoltaic systems. And customers can also hook their car up to the energy market via the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) application and earn some money in the process.

The selection of standard-fitted and optional charging accessories has been significantly expanded. For flexible charging during a journey, customers can make use of the new Multifunction Charger, which comes with several adapters for charging and discharging the high-voltage battery. The new BMW Wallbox Professional (DC) enables bidirectional charging at home or work. And BMW Charging offers the option of cost-optimised /solar-power-optimised home charging. Emblematic of the charging experience in this new vehicle generation is the intelligent charging flap of the new BMW iX3, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect the customer’s intention to top up their car and then automatically opens or closes. And sixth-generation BMW eDrive technology makes it possible to view the current charging speed and curve in the My BMW App. Up to ten individual charging contracts from various suppliers can be shown digitally inside the new BMW iX3, enabling use of the Plug & Charge Multi Contract function.

Heart of Joy: Sheer Driving Pleasure reaches a new level.

One of four “superbrains” in the electronics architecture of the Neue Klasse, the Heart of Joy looks after drivetrain and driving dynamics management. This high-performance control unit is responsible for the drivetrain, brakes, energy recuperation and steering subfunctions, and processes information up to ten times faster than conventional control units. In this way, the potential of electric mobility in terms of instantaneous power delivery, smooth power transfer, agility, stability and efficiency is utilised to the full.

Together with the BMW Dynamic Performance Control software stack developed fully in-house, the Heart of Joy calculates all the driving dynamics parameters with a new level of speed and precision. Here, the decades of experience of BMW in the field of driving dynamics control come to the fore. The driver and passengers in the new BMW iX3 experience a uniquely harmonious and BMW-typical driving feeling whatever the situation and speed. Every movement of the accelerator, brake pedal and steering is executed directly and with assurance and precision. Supreme traction and – thanks to the unique Soft Stop function – the smoothest stopping process ever achieved by a BMW are among its other attributes. In addition, the efficiency of the new BMW iX3 is optimised by the integrated management of drivetrain, braking system and energy recuperation. In everyday driving, 98 per cent of braking manoeuvres are carried out using recuperation only, i.e. without application of the friction brakes.

“Superbrain of automated driving” for the driver assistance systems with new-generation technology.

Another high-performance computer brings together all the automated driving and parking functions in the BMW iX3. With 20 times greater processing power than conventional control units, the “superbrain of automated driving” enables a significant technological advance with the Neue Klasse in this area as well.

BMW Symbiotic Drive provides seamless support.

The BMW iX3 uses its Symbiotic Drive capability combined with driver assistance to create a completely new driving experience. Whenever the driver wants to accelerate, brake or steer, their inputs merge seamlessly and intuitively with AI-enabled software.

The result is a whole new form of Sheer Driving Pleasure. These driver assistance functions are generally already included as standard with entry-level specification. For example, the automatic cruise control system is not deactivated with only a light press of the brake pedal; instead, it is only switched off when the driver brakes harder. In the same way, the lane control assistance remains active even after a small steering input by the driver.

The further-developed BMW motorway assistant supports BMW iX3 drivers from the moment they join a motorway until they leave it, and allows them to take their hands off the steering wheel for long periods. The functionality offered by the City Assistant includes traffic light detection, where the car automatically stops and then moves off again.

New electronics architecture with four “superbrains”.

The completely newly developed electronics architecture comprises a total of four high-performance computers known as “superbrains”. They pool their processing power for driving dynamics, automated driving, infotainment and basic & comfort-enhancing functions. They also provide the basis for a new software architecture that can be continuously upgraded and is therefore designed to incorporate upcoming function updates including AI features.

The new digital nervous system consists of a wiring harness divided into four zones. This reduces weight by 30 per cent compared to the technology used previously and allows for around 600 metres less wiring. Another new feature are digital “smart eFuses”, which replace classical safety fuses. They enable intelligent power modes for different vehicle states that help to improve the car’s overall efficiency.

With its four superbrains and highly connected software platforms, the BMW iX3 is a true software-defined vehicle and exceptionally well equipped for the future. Added to which, the new electronics architecture forms the basis for multifaceted improvements in the networking of the BMW iX3 with the My BMW App. This new level of quality when it comes to integration delivers new experiences and holds considerable potential for future innovations.

Equipment and individualisation to enhance driving pleasure, comfort and versatility.

The new BMW iX3 will be available with one solid and five metallic paint finishes from launch. As an alternative to the 20-inch light-alloy wheels fitted as standard, customers can also browse an exclusive selection of new light-alloy wheels (20-, 21- and 22-inch) available as an option. The range also includes BMW M and BMW Individual light-alloy wheels, some in aerodynamically and weight-optimised Air Performance specification.

Customers can tailor the design of the cabin to their personal style with the help of the Essential, Contemporary, M Sport and BMW Individual interior design worlds. The driver’s seat and front passenger seat are heated and electrically adjustable as standard. M Sport seats and multifunction seats are available as options. Also on the options list are a sports steering wheel and an M Sport steering wheel.

Standard specification for the new BMW iX3 50 xDrive also includes two-zone automatic climate control, Comfort Access, automatic tailgate operation, the extended exterior mirror package, an alarm system and the telephony with wireless charging function. Among the other highlights of the optional equipment offering are three-zone automatic climate control, adaptive headlight functions with intelligent light control, the BMW Iconic Glow package including illuminated BMW kidneys, the Harman Kardon HiFi system with 13 speakers, steering wheel heating and a large panoramic sunroof, whose climate comfort glazing has unique solar energy filtering and 100-per cent UV protection.

Holistic sustainability approach targeting circularity and CO 2 e reduction.

The BMW Group kicked off the development of its upcoming vehicle generation by intensifying its efforts to systematically implement “Design for Circularity” principles and further reduce CO 2 e emissions throughout the product life cycle. A holistic sustainability approach has therefore been applied for the new BMW iX3.

A variety of measures ensures that the product carbon footprint of the new BMW iX3 50 xDrive over its full life cycle – based on a mileage of 200,000 kilometres (124,260 miles) – is 34 per cent smaller than that of its predecessor. This means that, when charged with electricity from the European energy mix, it has a smaller product carbon footprint than a comparable combustion-engined (ICE) model after around 21,500 kilometres (13,358 miles). When charged exclusively with electricity from renewable sources, the BMW iX3 50 xDrive beats the comparable ICE model after only 17,500 kilometres (10,873 miles, WLTP combined), allowing customers to potentially achieve CO₂e advantages over the ICE model in as little as one year.

Around one third of the new BMW iX3 is made from secondary raw materials. For example, the storage compartment under the front hatch and the engine compartment cover are made from 30 per cent[4] recycled marine plastic. The base material of the yarn for the Econeer seat textile, the headliner (textile) and the floor-mat carpet is made from 100 per cent[5] recycled PET. When it comes to the car’s chassis, aluminium consisting of 80 per cent secondary raw material is used for the swivel bearings and hub carriers, while the wheel rims are cast from aluminium with a 70 per cent secondary raw material content.

The overall product carbon footprint of the supply chain for the BMW iX3 50 xDrive has been reduced by 35 per cent. Production and operations at BMW Group Plant Debrecen do not use fossil fuels in normal operating conditions. And thanks to sixth-generation BMW eDrive technology and other BMW EfficientDynamics measures, the energy consumption of the new BMW iX3 is 20 per cent lower than that of the predecessor model (WLTP combined).

The BMW Group’s new corporate website provides an overview of all key company topics and consolidates various aspects of the journey toward the Neue Klasse. It offers extensive information on the development of the latest model generation, highlights historic milestones of the Neue Klasse, and features details about the innovative technologies of the new BMW iX3, available here: https://www.bmwgroup.com/en/company/neue-klasse.html. Additionally, starting September 6, 2025, a four-part documentary film about the Neue Klasse will be released on the corporate website, offering an in-depth look into the company’s significant transformation.

[1] The added range after ten minutes of high-power charging was determined in accordance with ISO12906 in the WLTP cycle. This and the charging performance depend on the vehicle specification, battery charge, condition and temperature, individual driving profile, use of auxiliary consumers, ambient temperature and the charging power provided by the charging point.

[2] Available from production period 3/2026.

[3] Available from production period 3/2026.

[4] The stated proportion of recycled material in per cent refers to the base polymer without taking into account the additives and fillers contained in the material.

[5] The stated proportion of recycled material in per cent refers to the base polymer without taking into account the additives and fillers contained in the material.

[6] The stated proportion of recycled material in per cent refers to the base polymer without taking into account the additives and fillers contained in the material.

