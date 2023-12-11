The right one for everyone: the next Transporter generation completes the VW Bus trio

Alongside the Multivan and the ID. Buzz, the new Transporter joins the most innovative range of VW Buses of all time

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is setting up the VW Bus model range for the future. From now on, the focus will be consistently placed on the claim “the right one for everyone”. It all began in 1949 with the T1 Transporter. One for all. As a Transporter, Samba Bus and camper van, the T1 enjoyed global success. Five generations followed on from it. A single platform provided the basis for all derivatives. Then came the era of electric mobility, demanding a paradigm shift and the transformation of the VW Bus. One bus became three: Transporter, Multivan and ID. Buzz. The new Multivan marked the start in 2021 – a bus designed for leisure and work, available for the first time with an optional plug-in hybrid drive. It was followed in 2022 by the icons of electric mobility, the ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo (638 kg payload). Now the countdown to the third new bus has begun: the Transporter and the shuttle version of the product line, the Caravelle – commercial vehicles with state-of-the-art drive and assist systems and a payload of over a tonne.

Tools for professionals: “With our new Transporter, we have developed state-of-the-art tools for professionals. Together with the Multivan and ID. Buzz, we can offer a VW Bus range that is tailored precisely to all our customers’ wishes,” says Lars Krause, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

New VW van portfolio: the range of completely redesigned Transporter and Caravelle variants will be huge. The portfolio will include a panel van in two different lengths and heights, a Kombi, a dropside vehicle with double cab and the Caravelle. This range of bodies can be combined with state-of-the-art turbodiesel engines (TDI) as well as a plug-in hybrid drive (eHybrid) and all-electric drives (e-Transporter and e-Caravelle). The systematic division of the T product line and the associated separate development of vehicles for different purposes and target groups has now resulted in a new Transporter that has more commercial vehicle qualities than ever before.

Evolution of the VW van: when the T1 was presented to the press in November 1949, no one had any idea that this compact, new van would one day become an extraordinary model family consisting of three product lines and countless derivatives. But this is exactly what happened. First, we have the Multivan (in two lengths), which – with up to five removable individual seats in the rear – is not only the perfect all-rounder for driving for leisure and for work and a perfect shuttle, but will also form the basis for the next generation of the iconic California camper van. And then there is the ID. Buzz, which electrifies journeys for families as a bus and, in the Cargo version, electrifies urban delivery transport and provides an electric vehicle option for tradespeople. Also in 2024, the latest ID. Buzz version with a long wheelbase and larger battery will launch in Europe and North America. As the third new product line, the new Transporter and the new Caravelle complete the VW van transformation. From 2024 onwards, the new multi-talented commercial vehicles will continue the success story of their legendary predecessors. Pre-sales of the new Transporter will start in Germany before the end of 2023. In light of this, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will soon announce the specifications of the new Transporter.



SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles