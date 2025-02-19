The Renault 5 E-Tech electric has arrived! First production versions of the recently-crowned Car of the Year land in the UK

The first Renault 5 E-Tech electric retailer demonstrators have landed on UK shores, disembarking at Portbury Docks, near Bristol

The Renault 5 E-Tech electric has landed in the UK, with the first shipment of over 200 making the trip across the Channel to Portbury Docks, near Bristol.

Fresh from the French manufacturer’s Douai production line that’s dedicated to the manufacture of Renault EVs, the first Renault 5 to drive off the Neptune Aegli vehicle carrier was a top trim iconic five finished in vivid Pop Yellow! with a contrasting black roof.

The eagerly-awaited shipment is destined for nationwide Renault retailers to help them fulfil an ever-increasing amount of test drive requests for the latest version of the French automotive icon. The first customer deliveries are due in Spring.

Of those onboard, the vast majority were finished in Pop Yellow! and Pop Green!, with the fun-to-drive R5 living up to its promise of adding a splash of colour to the UK’s roads that are traditionally most populated by monochrome-coloured cars.

What’s more, being priced from only £22,995 OTR, the R5 will also bring French flair to the UK electric car market at a highly competitive price. Both desirable and affordable, it appeals to new and existing electric vehicle drivers, offering the style, character and fun ownership experience that many believe is widely lacking in the EV sector.

Even before touching down on UK soil the Renault 5 E-Tech electric has won a host of awards. Its list of impressive titles includes Car of the Year 2025 from the European Car of the Year jury, while its 15 awards from the UK media include the prestigious What Car? Car of the Year and Top Gear Car of the Year accolades.

Common themes to why the R5 has already enjoyed so much success are its retro-inspired design, enjoyable driving dynamics, value and technology, including a heat pump as standard, dual horizontal screens and the award-winning OpenR Link system with Google built-in*.

There is a choice of three trim levels (evolution, techno and iconic five) with, depending on specification, 40kWh or 52kWh batteries.

As well as highly appealing, the latest all-electric Renault supermini is also designed to offer great value. Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) offers for orders placed before the end of March see a Renault 5 E-Tech electric evolution urban range available for £249 per month2 over 48 months on a 5.5% APR representative PCP deal, which includes a £555 deposit contribution.

Alternatively, a 0% APR representative PCP offer across the range means customers can be driving a Renault 5 E-Tech electric urban range for £182 per month1 over a 24-month period with a minimum 30% deposit.

SOURCE: Renault