The Qt Company and IAR Systems collaborate to deliver streamlined development of UI applications

The Qt Company and IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, today announce that they have established a partnership. The partnership will enable the companies’ joint customers to more easily create fluid graphical UI applications with high performance and ensured code quality.

Rapidly growing areas within the embedded industry include connected vehicles, wearables, smart homes, industrial and healthcare devices. These devices share a need for smart user features and innovative user interfaces. In order to meet and exceed customers’ expectations for usability, application developers must be able to deliver an advanced, yet intuitive, user experience while ensuring their applications are of high performance and behave as intended. These demands can be met using IAR Systems’ and Qt’s tools.

IAR Embedded Workbench is a complete C/C++ development toolchain for embedded applications. The toolchain offers leading code quality, outstanding optimizations for size and speed, as well as extensive debug functionality with a fully integrated debugger with simulator and hardware debugging support. Qt for MCUs offers a comprehensive UI toolkit leveraging Qt’s popular QML (Qt Modeling Language) technology and designer-developer tooling to provide a fast, iterative way to deliver smartphone-like graphical user interface on microcontrollers, where the frontend is defined in declarative QML and business logic implemented in C/C++.“IAR Systems and Qt already share many customers and we are excited to now announce this partnership,” says Anders Holmberg, General Manager Embedded Development Tools, IAR Systems. “We are working together leveraging our unique skills sets for the benefit of our existing as well as new joint customers. Through this partnership, we can help companies to boost their productivity and focus on innovation.”

“Among our customers, we are seeing growing requests for streamlined application development,” says Petteri Holländer, SVP Product Management, The Qt Company. “With the introduction of Qt for MCUs, customers can now use Qt for almost any software project they’re working on, and by also offering an integration with IAR Embedded Workbench, we make it even easier to develop connected devices across a wide and diverse range of industries.”

An integration of IAR Embedded Workbench and Qt for MCUs will be available mid-2020.

SOURCE: The QT Company