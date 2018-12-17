The French Institute of Design awarded this label to the Peugeot eF01 electric folding bicycle during the ceremony held on 17 December at the Quai d’Orsay in Paris. The jury was convinced by the “last kilometre” mobility concept of the bicycle, the simplicity and rapidity of its folding mechanism and its value for money. The designers at the Peugeot Design Lab studio imagined this folding system and the optimal compactness of this bicycle to facilitate its multimodal use.

The Peugeot eF01 bicycle wins the JANUS Industry Award

It is the second award received by the Peugeot eF01 electric-assist folding bicycle since its market launch in September 2017. The jury appreciated the “last kilometre” mobility concept, allowing users to cover the last kilometres of their journey once their car is parked. The bicycle can be charged either in the boot of a moving car or via a normal plug. It has an autonomy of up to 30 kilometres and a speed of 20 km/h. Its disc brakes ensure optimal safety. Its price is €1,999 (incl. tax).

“We are immensely grateful to receive the JANUS Industry Award. Peugeot created its first folding bicycle over a century ago, and improving on over 100 year of innovation was one of the greatest challenges we have ever taken on. Combining electrical assistance and a radical folding mechanism allowed us to create a vastly improved user experience for multimodal urban cycling” declared Cathal Loughnane, Director of Peugeot Design Lab.

Peugeot Design Lab, behind the design of Peugeot cycles

The Peugeot Global Brand Design studio, created six years ago, is devoted to non-automotive design projects, for external and internal clients, and also supervises the design of Peugeot cycles and the style of the company’s lifestyle products. Its most recent product for Peugeot Cycles is the LEGEND eLC01 compact electric-assist urban bicycle, with its neo-retro look, which was exhibited at the Paris Motor Show 2018. The studio also unveiled the next generation of Peugeot electric-assist trekking and road bicycles with an integrated Powertube battery at the show.

The JANUS labels of excellence are awarded by the French Institute of Design and recognise creations that have improved people’s lives thanks to their design. The jury of 50 independent experts evaluates the projects according to five criteria: Economy, Aesthetics, Ergonomics, Ethics and Emotion. The JANUS labels have existed for 65 years.

Source: Peugeot