In November 2020, PEUGEOT is the leading manufacturer in the passenger car market, with a 1.9 point gain in market share compared with 2019.

This performance continues to be driven by the success of the PEUGEOT 208 and PEUGEOT 2008. In November alone, the PEUGEOT 208 ranked first in passenger car sales and is still the best-selling vehicle in France for the eleven months to 2020.

On the passenger car market in 2020, the PEUGEOT brand is the leader in the BtoB channel.

SOURCE: PEUGEOT