The Peugeot 205 is turning 40 Peugeot will celebrate this exceptional event on 8th & 9th July at the L’Aventure Peugeot Museum in Sochaux, France and will turn a new page in its story with the new Peugeot E-208

25 million Peugeot city cars distinguish the emblematic 205 of 1983 from its direct descendant, the new Peugeot E-208

25 million Peugeot city cars distinguish the emblematic 205 of 1983 from its direct descendant, the new Peugeot E-208. On 8th and 9th July, Peugeot enthusiasts will meet at the L’Aventure Peugeot Museum in Sochaux to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the “sacred number” and to discover the car that embodies the brand’s electric present and future, the Peugeot E-208.

ALLURE: Peugeot is proud of its rich history and is bringing together the past and the present, the 205 and the Peugeot E-208.

EMOTION: All brand enthusiasts are invited to a weekend of celebrations in Sochaux.

EXCELLENCE: The new E-208 is a European bestseller and illustrates Peugeot’s successful electrification.

When Jean Boillot* presented “the” 205 in 1983, did he imagine that it would usher in a long line of successful city cars that would go on to produce more than 25 million units? Did he imagine that 40 years later, the direct heir to the 205, the Peugeot E-208, would be the best-selling electric car in its category in Europe? Maybe Jean Boillot did imagine it all, for he was a great visionary…

It was this vision, based on constant innovation, that gave rise to the 205, its descendants and today the new Peugeot E-208, which Peugeot will be celebrating as part of the festivities organised in Sochaux by Le Club 205 in collaboration with the Aventure Peugeot.

All fans of the 205, the Peugeot 208 and Peugeot are invited to join in the festivities on 8th and 9th July at the Musée de L’Aventure Peugeot in Sochaux, the birthplace of the brand.

Quite a line-up for quite an act:

Saturday 8th July

“The 205, un sacré numéro” (“The 205, one hell of an act”) exhibition (10am to 6pm)

Presentation of the new Peugeot E-208 (11am to 6pm)

Guided tours of the museum’s collections (8am to 10am, places limited)

Screening of the history of the Peugeot 205 in the cinema (10am to 6pm)

Gathering and exhibition of several Peugeot 205 in the car park (10am to 6pm)

First drives in a 205 T16 in the workshop car park (places limited), open to visitors as spectators (times to be defined)

Sunday 9th July

“The 205, un sacré numéro” (“The 205, one hell of an act”) exhibition (10am to 6pm)

Presentation of the new Peugeot E-208 (9am to 2pm)

Guided tours of the collections (8am to 10am, places limited)

Screening of the history of the Peugeot 205 in the cinema (10am to 6pm)

Gathering and exhibition of several Peugeot 205 in the car park (10am to 5pm)

Special 205 Elegance Competition (2pm to 4pm, sign-up required)

The new Peugeot E-208 will be presented for the first time in Sochaux and offers more Allure with an irresistible look thanks to an eye-catching design, a renewed feline stance, the new Peugeot light signature and an ever-younger spirit. It delivers more Emotion with an even more digital and technological Peugeot i-Cockpit® that boosts driving pleasure. Finally, the new Peugeot E-208 offers 100% electric Excellence with 400km of range (WLTP combined cycle), thanks to its powerful 115kW/156bhp engine combined with a 51kWh battery.

Peugeot has announced its sales strategy for electric vehicles in Europe up to 2030: 100% of Peugeot cars sold on the continent will be 100% electric. The year 2023 marks an important milestone in this plan, with every model in the range now available in an electrified version (100% electric, plug-in hybrid or 48V hybrid).

*Managing Director of Automobiles Peugeot in the 70s and 80s.

SOURCE: Stellantis