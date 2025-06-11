On June 10, 2025, the overseas launch and delivery ceremony of the JAC RF8 was held at Hefei Paihe Port

On June 10, 2025, the overseas launch and delivery ceremony of the JAC RF8 was held at Hefei Paihe Port. The event was attended by Wu Ruhao, Deputy General Manager of JAC Passenger Vehicle; Zhang Aidong, Deputy General Manager of JAC International; as well as key leaders from the RF8 project team.

JAC RF8 is developed based on Huawei’s IPD full-process development. Spanning user scenario research and demand analysis to product definition, from styling design to new technology integration, from test validation to product package delivery, the development process adheres to the principle of being user-centric, ensuring alignment with real-world user needs. Additionally, RF8 is a mid-to-large-sized MPV based on the MUSE architecture, which represents the first dedicated MPV platform developed by a Chinese brand. The vehicle is designed for both personal and commercial use and supports both electric and fuel powertrain options, thereby catering to the diverse requirements of various user groups.

To fully advance the development of a globally-oriented vehicle, JAC RF8 has conducted in-depth research into differentiated application scenarios across the world. By focusing on three extreme environmental condition—Eurasia’s severe cold, the Gulf region’s high-temperature climate, and Latin America’s high-altitude terrain—the program integrates technological innovation and product adaptation under challenging conditions. This approach aims to deliver an MPV that genuinely satisfies the diverse needs of global users while providing comprehensive, reliable mobility solutions tailored to all possible scenarios.

This overseas launch ceremony also signifies the delivery of the first batch of RF8 orders in Latin America. As one of the world’s major automotive sales regions, Latin America has long been highly regarded by automotive brands and is also a key area in JAC’s overseas strategic layout. Through years of dedicated development since its entry into the Latin American market, JAC has established a comprehensive industrial chain support system, fostered an efficient and collaborative industrial ecosystem, and developed an integrated sales and service network, earning wide recognition and trust from users.

This batch delivery establishes a solid foundation for RF8’s global deployment, facilitating its localization and sustainable growth across multiple regions. JAC will continue to prioritize technology as its core competency and users as its central focus, dedicated to delivering enhanced travel experiences for global users.

SOURCE: JAC