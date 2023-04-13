The official Renault avatar, Reno, is coming to an app

reno is the official Renault avatar and next-gen, humanised digital copilot that will feature on board Renault’s electric vehicles from 2024

reno, the official Renault avatar and next-gen, humanised digital copilot that will feature on board Renault’s electric vehicles from 2024, is now available through a free application that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the App Store. Users will be able to discover news and information before anyone else – as well as exclusive content and pre-orders for future icons, the R5 and the R4.

The app rolled out in France on 17 March 2023 and will be available in Germany, Spain and Italy this summer.

Renault constantly strives to improve the customer experience, which is why the brand is currently working on a next-gen copilot offering a completely immersive digital experience in its future electric vehicles. Known as reno, the brand’s new avatar made its first appearance at the 2022 Paris Motor Show.

Although it is set to make its first official release in 2024 with the future all-electric Renault 5, the avatar is already available in France via a free app that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the App Store.

The app offers fun interactive content focusing on the iconic future Renault 5 and Renault 4 models, as well as information on their latest innovations. Users can also catch up on news about the brand’s CSR initiative, Give Me 5, as well as information about NFTs, and directly access by-products from The Originals Store.

The app also enables users to sign up to newsletters to follow news about the future all‑electric Renault 5. It will also soon offer special access to a new pre-order system.

Lastly, the app enables users to interact with reno in real time. Users can ask it questions, play quizzes and suggest improvements to how it works and behaves in future vehicles.

The content is accessible to everyone. Users just have to log in via a My Renault account to interact with reno and access certain settings, such as adding content to their favourites.

“We are very excited to launch this app, which gives a preview of the public’s first interactions with our avatar, reno. By including this humanised avatar on board in our future vehicles, we want to change the relationship with machines and reinforce connections to our brand. It’s a first in the automotive industry!” underlines Arnaud Belloni, Renault Global Chief Marketing Officer.

With this application, the brand will keep its customers up-to-date with new features – both for the future reno avatar and for the future R5 and R4 models.

SOURCE: Renault