The NIO ET7 receives the 2021 Red Dot award for high design quality

NIO, manufacturer of smart electric vehicles in the premium segment, has received a 2021 Red Dot Product Design Award for its first smart all-electric sedan, the NIO ET7, only six months after its launch

NIO, manufacturer of smart electric vehicles in the premium segment, has received a 2021 Red Dot Product Design Award for its first smart all-electric sedan, the NIO ET7, only six months after its launch. This award is the fourth Red Dot award given to NIO, following two honors in charging infrastructure for NIO Power Home and NIO Power Swap. In 2020, NIO secured an additional Red Dot accolade for its digital assistant, NOMI.

“We are very proud to receive our fourth Red Dot Award,” said NIO’s Vice President of Design, Kris Tomasson. “This not only recognizes that our products are innovative and the forefront of technology, but also proves that we have taken the right path with our ‘Driven by Design’ NIO philosophy.

The NIO ET7 made its debut in January 2021 at NIO Day in Chengdu. The design teams in Munich and Shanghai, led by Tomasson, successfully collaborated to create a smart, all-electric sedan with more than 100 standard comfort, safety, and smart features. The exterior, interior space, digital cockpit, performance, and autonomous driving function offer the user the ultimate experience. Coupled with a range of over 1,000 km (NEDC), the NIO ET7 sets a new standard for premium electric vehicles.

Commenting on the design and the language that NIO’s first smart sedan evokes, Tomasson says: “NIO ET7 is the perfect embodiment of our design DNA. It is ‘pure,’ demonstrated by the sleek lines of our evolved front design with the new X-Bar. The car is ‘human’ with an interior conceived for people, creating the feeling of a ‘second living room.’ The NIO ET7 is ‘progressive’ with some of the most advanced technolo-gies seamlessly integrated into its form. Furthermore, the NIO ET7 is ‘sophisticated’ because it is an absolute premium sedan.”

The Red Dot Award for Product Design dates back to 1955 and recognizes the best products for a given year. The assembled jurors were faithful to the motto “In search of good design and innovation” in the 2021 competition. The international panel of experts comprises specialists from a wide variety of sectors. They scrutinized the products entered in the competition in a process that spanned several days and guided by assessment criteria such as formal quality, ergonomics, and longevity.

Regarding the NIO ET7, the jury noted that NIO deserved the Red Dot Award 2021 be-cause, “The design and appearance of the NIO ET7 is minimalist progressive, reduced to the bare essentials, integrating all the technologies that will make EVs ready for the future.”

SOURCE: NIO