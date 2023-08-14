The next generation eCanter debuts in Indonesia, the Fuso brand’s largest overseas market

Sales of the Next Generation eCanter scheduled to start in 2024 within the greater Jakarta area

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO: Karl Deppen) is pleased to announce the all-electric eCanter truck’s debut in Indonesia at the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), running from August 10 to the 20th. Following the world premiere of the Next Generation eCanter in September 2022, this will be the first time that the vehicle is being presented to the Indonesian market. MFTBC and FUSO distributor PT Krama Yudha Tiga Berlian Motors (KTB; headquarters: Jakarta, President Director: Nobukazu Tanaka) are planning for the market introduction of the vehicle to take place in 2024.

Until now, KTB has conducted customer trials of the eCanter with major logistics providers in Indonesia such as Trimitra Trans Persada (B-Log), Pos Indonesia, and GoTo. From August 2022, the previous generation of the truck was tested over the course of the past year under operational conditions in Bali and Jakarta. Through the trials, the eCanter covered over 10,000 km on Indonesian roads and received positive feedback from customers.

The planned market introduction of the eCanter comes as the Indonesian government strengthens its focus on sustainability as one of the pillars of future development, as set forth in its most recent National Medium-Term Development Plan. Indonesia has also committed to the collective Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) goal of transitioning 30% of global medium- and heavy-duty vehicle sales to ZEV products by the year 2030. As the largest overseas market for the FUSO brand and the largest automotive market in the ASEAN region, the country’s introduction of carbon neutral transportation represents a major focal point for the global commercial vehicles industry.

The Next Generation eCanter was developed with an innovative drivetrain system featuring the eAxle, which integrates the motor with the rear axle. The more compact drivetrain design has enabled the introduction of a modularized battery concept that provides customers with more freedom in driving range. Additionally, four intensity levels have been introduced to the regenerative brake system, an EV-specific feature favored in heavy-traffic situations. The Next Generation eCanter also comes with a power take-off unit that can support a wider variety of body applications, to suit diverse business needs.

Sales of the eCanter will be targeted to customers operating in the greater Jakarta area. Air pollution is among the major challenges facing inhabitants of the growing capital city of Indonesia, and the introduction of vehicles such as the eCanter, with its locally emission-free and nearly noiseless electric drivetrain, are expected to contribute to a better quality of life in the metropolis currently home to 10 million people.

SOURCE: Fuso