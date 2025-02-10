The new Volvo EX30 Cross Country – it’s an experience, not just a car

Sweden is our home. Deep lakes, endless forests, great mountain ranges, some of the harshest winters on the planet – and some of the best and most enjoyable cars ever made

Sweden is our home. Deep lakes, endless forests, great mountain ranges, some of the harshest winters on the planet – and some of the best and most enjoyable cars ever made. So today we unveil not only the new Volvo EX30 Cross Country, but a whole new experience to go with it.

Revealed today as part of a literal fireside chat including outdoors equipment brand Fjällräven at a secluded winter cabin in the north of Sweden, the EX30 Cross Country is designed for people who want big experiences from their small, fully electric SUV.

It takes the successful recipe of the EX30 and adds rugged ingredients, making it perfect for the growing number of people who want to explore beyond their crowded cities – come rain, come shine, or when everything is covered in snow and ice.

We think that ‘Cross Country’ should be an experience, not just a car, so alongside the EX30 Cross Country we’re also launching a new experience package for customers who buy the car, with access to accessories, gear and information aimed at giving you the full potential to explore the great outdoors.

“We launched our first Cross Country car over 25 years ago, and this concept of durable and all-weather cars is core to the Volvo brand,” said Jim Rowan, Volvo Cars’ CEO. “In Sweden we face harsh winters, but we also like to make the most of them by getting out and exploring our amazing nature, even when it’s minus 20 Celsius outside. That’s why we want to deliver a fully rounded experience, not simply a car, to our EX30 Cross Country customers.”

From city to trail

As a small SUV, the EX30 Cross Country is perfect for the city. It is fully electric, with a range of up to 427km and zero tailpipe emissions, and can be charged from 10-80 per cent in as little as 26 minutes. But it also has several extra features that enable a seamless switch from one natural EX30 habitat to another.

For example, we’ve raised the car higher off the ground compared with the standard EX30, to help you navigate rough terrain more easily. It also has special, bigger wheels, with the option of an 18-inch all-terrain accessory tyre to make those regular countryside outings even easier.

Naturally, the EX30 Cross Country also comes with all-wheel drive, making it more than capable of handling the tough and slippery conditions that are part and parcel of life outside the city.

A style to match ability

The first model in our Cross Country range was introduced in 1997. Designed to cope with the demanding Scandinavian climate, our Cross Country cars perform in a wide variety of road conditions – from muddy tracks and ankle-deep snow to highway driving – with the comfort and convenience elements that Volvo drivers have come to expect.

While its real-world capabilities come first, the EX30 Cross Country is also designed to excel in more diverse conditions – and to look good while doing so.

The front shield of the car and the boot lid get a special dark colour, with the front featuring a unique piece of artwork showing the topography of the Kebnekaise mountain range in Arctic Sweden – an inspiration for many of our designers. Chunky front and rear skidplates as well as wheelarch extensions complete the more rugged look and underline that this car is ready to get out into the wild.

Functional and as safe as you’d expect from a Volvo car

Inside, the EX30 Cross Country is highly functional and contains all the clever tech, storage and design that made the original EX30 such a hit from the moment we revealed it. The doors contain large storage compartments, because we removed the speakers and incorporated them into the soundbar on the dashboard.

A versatile central storage tunnel between driver and passenger can be slid out as a cupholder for your morning coffee or your travel mug, or back if you need to store more things. There’s also a big storage compartment on the floor between driver and passenger. The glove compartment has been placed beneath the centre console, providing easy access for both driver and passenger.

Rear passengers get a neat storage box that slides out from beneath the central tunnel. This box is also removable and washable, so can double up as a waste bin. At the rear, on the boot lid, we included a handy ‘Will it fit?’ guide, so you know exactly how much of your gear you can get in.

Like every new Volvo car, the EX30 Cross Country has Google built-in. That means you get a variety of Google products as standard – including Google Maps, one of the best mapping systems in the world. Finding your way to the most remote nature locations was never easier. To make sure you can get straight into a nice warm car, the Volvo EX30 app allows you to precondition your car while you’re still exploring nature.

And naturally, the EX30 Cross Country is as safe as you’d expect a Volvo car to be. We have applied our high standards of protective safety should you need it, but aim to help prevent you getting into a collision in the first place with some clever tech. Braking and steering support will help you avoid collisions with oncoming vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, while a driver monitoring sensor will give you a nudge if it seems like you are distracted or tired.

Embrace the experience

To further bring the Cross Country concept to life, we’re also launching a Cross Country Experience, to create concrete, tangible benefits that will help you to embrace your inner explorer even more. This means that EX30 Cross Country owners will benefit from an array of bespoke offers. Think of a dedicated, discounted ‘Cross Country Experience’ package of accessories for your car, which includes a load carrier, a roof basket, 18-inch all terrain tyres and mudflaps*.

We aim to announce further offers in due course.

“We know that more and more people are seeking ways to get closer to the nature,” says Jim Rowan. “This is why with our new Cross Country Experience, we aim to create an entire ecosystem around those models, supporting our customers as they embrace adventure.”

In short, the new Volvo EX30 Cross Country is an all-road car that delivers safety, comfort and performance in a capable and adventurous package. The Volvo EX30 Cross Country is available to order now in selected markets, with deliveries starting later this spring. Customers can configure their car here.

– Range according to the realistic WLTP driving cycle under controlled conditions for a new car. Real-world range may vary. Figures are based on preliminary target. US EPA figures will be provided at a later date.

– Charging times are dependent on factors such as outdoor temperature, current battery temperature, charging equipment, battery condition and car condition.

* Subject to local availability – offer may differ between individual markets.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars