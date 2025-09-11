The new VDL Bus Group launches VDL Futura 3 at Busworld

With the launch of Futura 3 and the integration of VDL Bus & Coach and VDL Van Hool, VDL Bus Group explicitly takes the next step and shows the future of mobility at Busworld 2025

VDL Bus Group will have a prominent presence at Busworld 2025, the largest trade fair for the bus and coach industry in Europe, held this year from 4 to 9 October in Brussels. VDL Bus Group has passed two major milestones. Under the MOVE.TOGETHER flag, it proudly presents the new VDL Futura 3 and it officially launches the new bus company VDL Bus Group, combining VDL Bus & Coach and VDL Van Hool.

VDL Futura 3 launch

The launch of the third-generation VDL Futura is a particular highlight at Busworld, as the Futura 3 will be presented to the general public for the first time. This new coach is the result of years of development and marks an important step forward in the vision of long-distance transport for passenger, driver and operator alike. For the customers, the Futura 3 means a big step forward in terms of costs for the vehicle’s entire service life, in particular driven by the lower fuel consumption of up to 15 per cent. Moreover, the new coach features a completely new interior concept with passenger comfort and ergonomics; an optimised driver environment with improved sightlines, intuitive controls and digital support; an updated exterior design that enhances aerodynamics and brand identity; advanced safety and assistance systems in line with the latest European General Safety Regulation (GSR) and a modular powertrain architecture prepared for future powertrains.

One bus company, two strong brands

The integration of VDL Bus & Coach and VDL Van Hool will create one powerful bus company: VDL Bus Group. This new company will operate with two complementary brands – VDL and Van Hool – each conveying its own identity and market focus. Both brands will be represented at Busworld, focusing on the synergy between innovation and customer focus.

Production at VDL Bus Group is organised geographically by vehicle type and make. The VDL Citea for public transport is built at the state-of-the-art, energy-efficient factory in Roeselare, Belgium. The VDL Futura coaches are produced in Valkenswaard, the Netherlands, where VDL has decades of experience in high-quality coachbuilding. Macedonia is the place of production of the Van Hool coaches, where VDL Bus Group is committed to efficiency, craftsmanship and economies of scale.

Busworld

Besides two VDL Futura 3 coaches, a VDL Citea 13.5-metre Low Entry bus will be on display at Busworld. Furthermore, an Astron super high-decker and an Astromega double-decker will be exhibited on behalf of Van Hool. VDL Bus Group will thus position itself with five (5) buses in both the coach market and the public transport market.

VDL Bus Group part of VDL Groep

The integration of VDL Bus & Coach and VDL Van Hool into the new bus company VDL Bus Group is a powerful signal of how VDL Groep, as a family-owned company, is committed to cooperation and long-term synergy, with continuity as the main driver. Combining the two companies’ strengths will create a solid foundation for further growth, innovation and customer focus in the European and Northern-American bus markets. VDL Bus Group will operate with two strong brands – VDL and Van Hool – each with its own identity, expertise and market focus. This cooperation underlines VDL

Groep’s vision: building future-proof mobility solutions together, with an eye for quality, reliability and entrepreneurship: strength through cooperation.

