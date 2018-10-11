The new T-Cross – “I am safe”: standard Pedestrian Monitoring will make the city safer

Volkswagen is set to unveil the new T-Cross12 for the first time in a trailer entitled “I am safe”, two weeks ahead of the world première of the new SUV. At the end of the 14-second clip, the most compact of all Volkswagen Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) automatically activates emergency braking via the City Emergency Braking System, including Pedestrian Monitoring, to protect a distracted smartphone user who walks out into the road. “I am safe” is one of four focus areas that describe the most important properties of the T-Cross. The launch starts in spring 2019.
The T-Cross will be launched with the slogan “I am more” – positioning and pledge at the same time. This message is split into four focus areas “I am practical”, “I am cool”, “I am intuitive” and “I am safe”. A trailer has been created for each of these areas. The fourth clip, “I am safe”, can now be seen here.