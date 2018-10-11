The new T-Cross – “I am safe”: standard Pedestrian Monitoring will make the city safer

Volkswagen is set to unveil the new T-Cross12 for the first time in a trailer entitled “I am safe”, two weeks ahead of the world première of the new SUV

   October 11, 2018

Volkswagen is set to unveil the new T-Cross12 for the first time in a trailer entitled “I am safe”, two weeks ahead of the world première of the new SUV. At the end of the 14-second clip, the most compact of all Volkswagen Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) automatically activates emergency braking via the City Emergency Braking System, including Pedestrian Monitoring, to protect a distracted smartphone user who walks out into the road. “I am safe” is one of four focus areas that describe the most important properties of the T-Cross. The launch starts in spring 2019.

The T-Cross will be launched with the slogan “I am more” – positioning and pledge at the same time. This message is split into four focus areas “I am practical”, “I am cool”, “I am intuitive” and “I am safe”. A trailer has been created for each of these areas. The fourth clip, “I am safe”, can now be seen here.

“I am safe” underlines the fact that the T-Cross is entering the market as one of the safest vehicles in its class – guaranteed through excellent crash features and a large spectrum of assist systems. The Lane Assist lane keeping system and the Front Assist area monitoring system with City Emergency Braking System and Pedestrian Monitoring are always included as standard. Other assist systems include the Blind Spot Sensor (warns of vehicles in the blind spot) including Rear Traffic Alert (warns of vehicles approaching from the side behind the T-Cross), the proactive occupant protection system (closes windows and sunroof, tightens seat belts and increases brake pressure in the event of an accident) and Adaptive Cruise Control (brakes and accelerates automatically using a radar system).
SOURCE: Volkswagen
