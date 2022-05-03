The new ŠKODA FABIA receives Red Dot Award for exceptional product design

ŠKODA FABIA wins Red Dot Award for the third time after 2008 and 2015

Hat-trick for the ŠKODA FABIA: the Czech carmaker’s popular entry-level model has won the renowned Red Dot Award for outstanding product design for the third time after receiving it in 2008 and 2015. This puts the fourth-generation FABIA on a par with the brand’s iconic OCTAVIA. ŠKODA vehicles have now won 17 awards in the product design category of the renowned design competition. The international jury was impressed by the FABIA’s striking design, spaciousness and balanced package overall.

“Winning the Red Dot Award for the new FABIA is a very special honour and wonderful confirmation of our work. I would like to thank the entire team, who strive to develop our models’ product identity with great dedication and enthusiasm every day. For over ten years now, our cars have regularly impressed the internationally renowned jury members with their emotive design, generous space, practicality and excellent value for money – an attractive package all-round that our customers also appreciate.” Oliver Stefani, Head of ŠKODA Design

Offering the most space in its segment, the fourth-generation ŠKODA FABIA also scores points for its emotive design and athletic proportions. The angular front headlights, which come with LED technology as standard, extend to the ŠKODA grille. Just like the LED rear lights, they feature crystalline structures inspired by Bohemian glass art. Another tribute to the FABIA’s country of origin appears on the front doors, with bodylines stylising the characteristic triangle of the Czech flag.

In their summary, the expert jury of the Red Dot Award emphasised: “The FABIA conveys a sporty yet likeable impression through its exterior design. The interior has a surprisingly generous feeling of spaciousness.” The symmetrically designed instrument panel along with the free-standing central display and horizontal decorative trim emphasise the width of the interior and enhance the FABIA’s ample space.

48 design experts from 23 countries judge entries

The Red Dot Award is one of the world’s best-known and most prestigious design competitions. 48 jury members from 23 nations, including professors, designers, journalists and consultants, independently evaluated each entry based on numerous criteria, including standard of innovation, functionality, ergonomics, durability and environmental friendliness. In 2022, the Red Dot, which is an internationally recognised seal of quality product design, will be presented for the 67th time. The official award ceremony will be held at the Red Dot Gala on 20 June 2022 in Essen/Germany.

The fourth-generation FABIA has secured this coveted seal of quality for ŠKODA for the 17th time. The Czech automaker’s first Red Dot Award was received for the OCTAVIA COMBI II in 2006. Following four more Red Dot Awards in the Brand and Communication Design category, ŠKODA AUTO also won the prize in the Interface & User Experience category for the first time last year for the MyŠKODA smartphone app and the digital design system ŠKODA Flow.

SOURCE: ŠKODA