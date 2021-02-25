The new ŠKODA Fabia: bigger, sportier and even safer

The new ŠKODA Fabia in its fourth generation presents a striking design, bigger interior, increased comfort and, thanks to advanced safety and assistance systems, even greater levels of safety. 22 years after its debut, the popular small car combines classic ŠKODA qualities such as reliability, ease of use and outstanding practicality with enhanced safety, comfort and dynamism.

Johannes Neft, ŠKODA Board Member for Technical Development, emphasised: “Boasting an emotive design language, the new Fabia is a true ŠKODA at first glance. Compared to its predecessor, we have significantly improved the interior – offering a high level of comfort, advanced infotainment and innovative assistance systems. An even more spacious interior, engines that are as efficient as they are powerful, and excellent handling round off the car’s appeal. Our new entry?level model has everything you could want from a modern small car – and more.”

Small car with cult status

Since its premiere in 1999, the Fabia has been uniting ŠKODA’s brand values. It combines great levels of active and passive safety with a generously sized interior and excellent value for money. It also offers compact exterior dimensions, efficient powertrains and numerous Simply Clever features.

Full LED headlights and tail lights, Virtual Cockpit and new colours

Clear-cut headlights, which extend to the radiator grille, characterise the front view of the new Fabia. Even the standard variant features modern LED technology; full LED headlights with a comprehensive range of functions are available on request. A full LED variant is also available as an option for the tail lights, which feature crystalline structures typical of the brand. The new interior design of the ŠKODA Fabia enhances the small car’s feeling of spaciousness even further. The symmetrical instrument panel with its central, free-standing display, and the horizontal, differently coloured decorative strips (depending on the trim line), emphasise the width of the interior. Furthermore, the Virtual Cockpit is making its Fabia debut.

Oliver Stefani, Head of ŠKODA Design, who has completely reinterpreted ŠKODA’s effective crystalline design language with the successful small car, said: “ŠKODA has consistently continued to develop its design language with the new Fabia. The compact hatchback is particularly sporty and elegant visually. Sculptural lines, dynamic proportions and modern light units with LED technology and the crystalline structures typical of ŠKODA make for a dynamic and modern appearance.”

First ŠKODA Fabia based on the MQB-A0 platform

The influence of the MQB-A0 platform on the vehicle proportions can be seen in the Fabia’s new dimensions. Despite the increase in size, the ŠKODA engineers have succeeded in maintaining the weight close to that of the third-generation model.

The new ŠKODA Fabia’s dimensions at a glance:

Dimensions The new ŠKODA Fabia Length [mm] 4,107 Width [mm] 1,780 Height [mm] 1,460 Wheelbase [mm] 2,564 Front track [mm] 1,525 Rear track [mm] 1,509 Boot capacity [l] 380 Boot capacity with the rear seats folded down [l] 1,190

