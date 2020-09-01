The new Rolls-Royce Ghost

Reflecting the minimalist philosophy that underpins new Ghost, highlights of this transformative motor car are listed in short form below. Full details are available at thenewghost.com
The most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce yet
Succeeds the most successful product in the marque’s 116-year history
Reflects ‘Post Opulent’ design philosophy, rejecting superficial expressions of wealth
Built on rigid aluminium Rolls-Royce spaceframe architecture
All-wheel drive and all-wheel steering for unprecedented poise and surefootedness
World first Planar suspension system significantly increases agility and effortlessness
Equipped with hallmark 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, delivering 571PS and 850nm
For effortless egress, doors now electrically open as well as close
Interior components tuned to specific resonant frequency to create a sense of serenity
Down lit Pantheon grille discreetly illuminates Rolls-Royce iconography
Illuminated Fascia debuts featuring Ghost nameplate surrounded by more than 850 stars
SOURCE: Rolls-Royce