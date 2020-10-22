The new Rolls-Royce Ghost arrives in United Kingdom showrooms

The first New Rolls-Royce Ghosts have arrived in UK showrooms following a highly successful home-market debut.

After final inspection at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, England, the motor cars were dispatched to the marque’s seven home-market dealerships; Edinburgh, Manchester, Birmingham, Essex, London, Leeds and Sunningdale.

New Ghost is the result of exhaustive dialogue with the marque’s customers. Many demanded a car that rejected unnecessary branding, affectation or obtrusive technology. In response to this, the marque’s designers immersed themselves in spaces that reflected a minimalist approach to statement design.

London played a particularly important role in defining the new Ghost’s design direction. The capital’s landmark Shard building informed the reductive approach to aesthetic form that came to be internally known as ‘Post Opulence’. Designed by Pritzker Architecture Prize winning architect Renzo Piano, the building is widely praised for its monolithic yet simple forms delivered by highly complex engineering processes. This echoes Ghost’s design and development process, where the client requirement for simplicity was delivered through cutting-edge engineering and manufacturing techniques.

First customer deliveries for Ghost and Ghost Extended will commence in late Q4 2020.

CO2 EMISSIONS & CONSUMPTION.

Rolls-Royce Ghost: NEDCcorr (combined)* CO2 emission: 343 g/km; Fuel consumption: 18.8 mpg / 15.0 l/100km

WLTP (combined)# CO2 emission: 347-359 g/km; Fuel consumption: 17.9-18.6 mpg / 15.2-15.8 l/100km. Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended: NEDCcorr (combined): CO2 emission: 343 g/km; Fuel consumption: 18.8 mpg / 15.0 l/100km

WLTP (combined): CO2 emission: 348-359 g/km; Fuel consumption: 18-18.5 mpg / 15.3-15.7 l/100km.

SOURCE: Rolls Royce