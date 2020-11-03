The new Renault Trafic Combi and Renault SpaceClass: a new experience even more enjoyable

The New Trafic Combi is particularly aimed at professionals in passenger transport (companies or communities) and large families. It meets their demand for volume and modularity, without compromising on comfort and number of seats.

The New Renault SpaceClass meets the expectations of the most demanding drivers and passengers looking for versatility, space and exclusive comfort. Specialists in VIP and touring transport will be able to take advantage of its Signature version and its “business class” space. Customers looking for an escape will not be outdone with its Escapade version.

Expressive exterior design, new Rouge Carmin hue

The New Trafic Combi and SpaceClass assert themselves with a new horizontal hood and a vertical grille that gives them more robustness. At the same time, the design gains in finesse and expressiveness with new bumpers and full LED headlamps, joined by a chrome line, which echo the C-Shape light signature that is Renault’s identity. The New Trafic Combi and SpaceClass feature electrically folding mirrors, new 17-inch wheels – with diamond-effect on SpaceClass – and more elegant hubcaps. They are available in seven shades, including the new Rouge Carmin, which brings a flamboyant look to the design. The New Trafic Combi and SpaceClass can be adapted to all the desires of its customers.

Revisited interior, optimized space

The all-new dashboard, highlighted by a horizontal strip that blends into the door panels, gives the impression of more space on board. The interior incorporates new storage spaces. The new shift knob and the contours of the air conditioning controls are embellished with chrome for greater harmony. New colors and materials enhance the customization options available to customers. The New SpaceClass stands out with an exclusive dashboard in Gris Météor for more elegance.

Always highly appreciated by customers, The New Trafic Combi and SpaceClass offer a cargo volume of up to 1.8 m³ and exemplary modularity for up to 9 passengers.

Innovations, on-board connectivity

The Renault EASY LINK multimedia system with navigation makes its appearance on board. Compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, it is displayed on an 8-inch screen and comes with an induction smartphone charger to stay connected all day long.

With a storage volume of 86 liters in the cabin, The New Trafic Combi and SpaceClass offer simplified access to storage spaces and go even further with the new Easy Life drawer, more than 6 liters of storage at their fingertips!

Driving aids, safety and comfort on the road

To help you drive in complete peace of mind and safety, The New Trafic Combi and SpaceClass offer new, latest generation driving aids. These include adaptive cruise control to maintain the selected speed, active inter-city emergency braking to warn the driver and brake in his or her place to avoid collisions, and lane departure warning to warn when crossing a continuous or discontinuous line unintentionally. Another new feature is Blind Spot Warning, which makes lane changes easier. A new front airbag suitable for two passengers also enhances safety on board.

Diesel engines, EDC automatic transmission

The New Trafic Combi and SpaceClass offer three diesel engines: the new dCi 150 engine (with manual and EDC automatic gearboxes), which gains 5hp, a new dCi 110 (with manual gearbox) and the dCi 170 engine (with EDC automatic gearbox). The New Trafic Combi and SpaceClass offer greater range coverage adapted to customers’ multiple uses.

The 6-speed EDC dual-clutch automatic transmission, available on both the 150hp and 170hp engines, improves comfort and responsiveness with a clear and fast response to gear changes. Equipped with Stop & Start technology, the range is compatible with the new regulations set by the Euro 6D FULL standard.

The list of countries where it is marketed as well as details of the New Trafic passenger transport range, with New Renault Trafic Combi and New Renault SpaceClass, will be unveiled in early 2021, before commercialization from March 2021.

SOURCE: Renault